In this file photo, Jillian Harkin volleys the ball in her second game in the tournament after winning her first in a tournament in Oct. 2019. Harkin went undefeated to start the 2021 season in a quad at Junction City.
Thursday’s stormy weather got in the way of the Manhattan High girls tennis team’s opener at Junction City, but not before the Indians racked up nine wins on their way to an undefeated start to the season.
“The girls got a couple matches in before the weather hit,” head coach Tony Ingram said. “It was good for them to get out and compete against someone other than a teammate. It also gives me an opportunity to see what areas we need to focus on moving forward in practice, and gives the girls a chance to get rid of the first tournament jitters.”
Junior Jillian Harkin rolled through her No. 1 singles competition, beating Salina South 8-0 and Lawrence Free State 8-0. She was leading Junction City 7-0 before the tournament was called.
No. 2 singles player Maura Wiens, a senior, had similar success, rolling 8-0 through Salina South, 8-1 versus Free State and 8-2 versus Junction City.
The No. 1 doubles team of Hannah Loub and Ava Bahr beat Salina South 8-6 and Free State 8-2 and got ahead 7-1 on the Blue Jays before the weather set in.
Sophia Evangelidis and Jessica Zhang beat the No. 2 doubles teams of South 8-2 and Free State 8-2.
Up next, Manhattan will travel to Emporia on Sept. 11 for the Emporia Invite.