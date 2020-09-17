Manhattan High’s girls’ tennis program was back in action for the second straight day Wednesday, finishing second in the Seaman quadrangular.
The Indians’ tournament roster mostly was made up of junior varsity players in order to give the varsity players an off day following Tuesday’s home win. Still, the team had an impressive showing, coming out ahead of both Sabetha and Wabaunsee. Seaman won the tournament.
In singles, Jessica Zhang finished second in the No. 1 singles bracket, going 2-1. Erin Craft represented MHS in the No. 2 singles spot and also finished second by going 2-1.
In doubles, the duo of Sophia Evangelidis and Ava Bahr placed second in the No. 1 doubles grouping by going 2-1. Taryn Robinson and Maddie Hsu played as Manhattan’s No. 2 doubles team, taking third with a 1-2 performance.
“It was a good experience for our JV girls to get this experience in a varsity tournament,” MHS head coach Tony Ingram said in a statement. “The speed of the game and consistency of the serves were a couple things the girls noticed.”