The Manhattan girls’ tennis team finished second in its quadrangular tournament Monday at Shawnee Mission South. Defending state champion Shawnee Mission East won the tournament.
Jillian Harkin remained undefeated, cruising through her opponents to finish 3-0 on the day and take first in the No. 1 singles bracket.
Kayla Lei finished second in the No. 2 singles bracket. Lei went 2-1, with her lone loss coming to Shawnee Mission East’s Bryson Langford.
Manhattan’s No. 1 doubles team of Maura Wiens and Hannah Loub finished third in its bracket after going 1-2. Their win came against their Junction City counterparts, while they lost to Shawnee Mission East and Shawnee Mission South’s doubles teams.
The Indians’ No. 2 doubles pairing of Ava Bahr and Cooper Lohman finished second with a 2-1 performance. They defeated Junction City and Shawnee Mission South but fell to Shawnee Mission East.
Manhattan faces a quick turnaround as the team travels to Topeka to play in the Washburn Rural Invite Tuesday morning.