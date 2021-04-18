Manhattan’s girls’ swim team tied for first place with Emporia (223 points) at Saturday’s tri-meet at Emporia High School.
The Indians won seven of 12 events despite missing swimmers because of ACT testing and prom night. Ruth Perez and Sophia Steffensmeier qualified for state in the 200-yard freestyle. Steffensmeier won the event in 2:03; Perez finished second in 2:04.
Steffensmeier also won the 100-yard freestyle Saturday. She finished the race in 57.20 seconds. She and Perez joined Avery Inman and Audrey Conley on the Indians’ 400-yard freestyle relay team that finished first in 4:13.
Conley and Inman won five events between them in Emporia. Conley won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:17. Inman won the 100 breaststroke in 1:23 and the 200 medley in 1:45. They teamed up again to win the 200-yard medley relay with Soledad Rodriguez and Meredith Graves (2:18)
Rodriguez claimed the Indians’ other win in the 100-yard butterfly. She finished the race in 1:16.
Her relay teammate Perez has now qualified for state in five events; Steffensmeier has qualified for four.