The Manhattan High girls swim team opened the 2022 season in style Thursday afternoon with a first-place finish in the eight-team Salina South Invitational.
The Indians won five individual events and collected 13 top five finishes to score 458 team points. Second-place Garden City sat well behind at 419.
Sophomore Ruth Perez and junior Sophia Steffensmeier each took first twice. Perez won the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:22.01 and the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:12.98. Steffensmeier’s time of 1:02.68 in the 100-yard butterfly and 5:42.79 in the 500-yard freestyle were both the best of the day.
They also joined Audrey Conley and Avery Inman on the 400-yard freestyle relay team that took first and the 200-yard medley relay team that took second.
Grace Dixon, Samantha Tarter, Meredith Graves and Ava Sergi placed fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay as well.
Individually, Inman placed third in the 500-yard freestyle at 6:22.24 and fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:23.83.
Tarter finished the 200-yard freestyle at a 2:36.87 clip to take fifth and Soledad Rodriguez was fifth in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:22.87
Paige Chauncey took second and Sergi was fifth in the 100-yard freestyle. Chauncey’s time was 1:06.95 while Sergi’s was 1:10.65.
The Indians will compete at the Topeka High Invitational on Tuesday at the Capitol Federal Natatorium.