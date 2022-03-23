After a top 10 finish at state last season, the Manhattan High girls’ swim and dive team heads into 2022 with a strong returning core as well as some new faces.
And perhaps the best news: with very few exceptions, the Indians no longer have to travel out of town to practice.
Manhattan bused its swimmers to Wamego last year thanks to the Kansas State Natatorium’s closure. But this season, the Indians have found a new home at Genesis Health Clubs, and they’re settling in well.
“It’s just a lot nicer being here at Genesis, where it’s a lot more flexible,” said sixth-year head coach Alex Brown. “If we need an extra 10 minutes, we can have 10 extra minutes as long as we’re not taking up everything. It’s just really nice not to have to drive an extra 15 minutes every day, so this year we’re just really happy we have somewhere to be that’s in town.”
The one thing Genesis doesn’t have, however, is a diving pool, meaning that the Indians’ one diver, Bre Sanneman, practices in Topeka with several of her Centennial League rivals.
“The Topeka coaches, I have a really good relationship with them, and they all know our situation very well,” Brown said. “They said, ‘If you have kids that want to come here, we’re happy to let them come practice with us.’ And then they get to compete with Manhattan.”
In spite of the practice difficulties the Indians faced in 2021, they still had a handful of kids swimming their lifetime bests at the end of the season and placed ninth at the 6A state meet.
“6A is always super competitive,” Brown said. “There’s tons of D-1 swimmers coming out of the 6A state meet and given our circumstances, I thought we competed really, really well.”
Sophomore Ruth Perez and junior Sophia Steffensmeier were both first-team All-Centennial League and second-team all-state in 2021 and highlight the Indians roster this year. Perez finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke and sixth in the 200 IM at state while Steffensmeier was sixth in the 100-yard butterfly and the 500-yard freestyle.
Juniors Audrey Conley and Paige Chauncey also earned their way onto the state team with their relay performances. Meanwhile, Avery Inman, Meredith Graves and Soledad Rodriguez come back after receiving all-league honors as well last year.
Behind them, Brown has a fresh crowd of inexperienced swimmers looking to make their mark on their new sport. It’s from there where he’ll look for depth to back up his veterans.
“We have a lot of new kids, which is great,” he said. “We love when kids are willing to come out for a sport like swim, so really working on getting stronger and having better depth, especially in sprints, since that’s what a lot of high school meets are, I think that’d be our biggest goal right now.”
The Indians look to thrive in the butterfly in breaststroke events, particularly since other teams often struggle to fill those races with quality swimmers.
And as far as the sprints go, Brown needs to wait and see.
“A lot of our kids aren’t swimming year-round, so once we really get into a meet, we’ll see where our sprint events are,” he said. “But I think we could get some good contributions there.”
Thankfully, he won’t have to wait long. Manhattan opens its season at Salina South at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.