Manhattan’s girls’ swim team finished second at Thursday’s Centennial League meet with 377 points.
The Indians won three events, ending 57 points behind first-place Washburn Rural. Their star relay team, consisting of Sophia Steffensmeier, Talia Francois, Ruth Perez and Sydney Hicks, won two.
First, they took the 200-meter medley relay in 1:56. Then, they won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:50. And overall, Steffensmeier, Francois, Perez and Hicks accounted for all eight of Manhattan’s medals.
Steffensmeier claimed the other win in the 100 butterfly, which she finished in exactly one minute. Francois finished third with a time of 1:05, Steffensmeier finished third in the 500 freestyle (5:30).
Perez finished second at the 100 breaststroke an the 200 medley. She finished the 100 breaststroke in 1:10 and the 200 medley in 2:16.
Finally, Hicks finished the 50 freestyle in 25.66 seconds, which placed her third. The Indians will compete in the state swim meet next week at the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka.