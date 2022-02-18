TOPEKA — The defense of Washburn Rural proved far too much to contend with for the Manhattan High girls Friday night in Topeka.
The Junior Blues, ranked 3rd in Class 6A, smothered Manhattan through the first three quarters, holding the Indians to a season-low in points in the 54-17 loss.
The Washburn Rural girls shot out to a quick 8-0 lead to start the game thanks in part to early turnover trouble for the Indians.
Manhattan (7-11) turned the ball over five times in the first quarter.
When Manhattan did manage to get Rural into half-court situations, the Indians’ defense stood up. The vast majority of the Junior Blues’ points in the first quarter came in transition.
Offensively, Manhattan struggled to hit shots. Only one Indian bucket was scored in the first eight minutes and Manhattan headed into the second quarter trailing 15-4.
Washburn Rural (15-2) scored another eight unanswered to start the second quarter to take a 23-4 lead.
The Junior Blues outscored Manhattan 23-4 in the second quarter thanks in part to a combined five 3s from Rural sophomore Zoe Canfield and junior MaRyah Lutz.
Manhattan’s offense continued to struggle, despite cleaning up some of their turnover trouble. The Indians made just two buckets, one from senior Grace Dixon, her second of the day, and one from sophomore Maxine Doering.
Manhattan went into halftime down 35-8.
Things did not get better after the break.
The Indians went scoreless for the first seven minutes of the third quarter before senior Destiny Yates fought through some Washburn Rural defenders for an and-1 layup.
After Yates hit her free throw to convert on the old-fashioned three-point play, Manhattan trailed 46-11.
That score held into the fourth quarter where the running clock was triggered. Both teams scored six point each in the final eight minutes.
Dixon was the only Manhattan player to hit multiple shots in the game, finishing with a team-high nine points.
Junior Rural forward Brooklyn DeLeye led the Junior Blues with 19 points.
Manhattan will return home for its final two games of the regular season. They will host Seaman (13-5) on Tuesday and Hayden (10-7) on Friday.