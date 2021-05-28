050721_mer_spt_mhshaydensoccer-2.jpg

Manhattan freshman Emery Ruliffson (10) dribbles the ball during a game against Hayden earlier this month at Bishop Stadium. Ruliffson scored Manhattan's lone goal in Friday's Class 6A state semifinal loss to Shawnee Mission East in Topeka.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan High’s girls’ soccer team lost 2-1 against Shawnee Mission East during Friday’s state semifinal in Topeka.

Emery Ruliffson score the lone goal for the Indians (15-4) off an assist from Reese Snowden.

They will play Centennial League rival Washburn Rural (16-3-1) in the third-place game at noon Saturday.

Manhattan lost 3-2 to Washburn Rural on April 8. The Indians also finished second in the league standings — behind the Junior Blues — this season. MHS head coach Mike Sanchez described the Indians’ push-pull relationship with their conference foes after Tuesday’s state quarterfinal win over Wichita Northwest.

“We would be super motivated if we see them,” Sanchez said. “It’s a rivalry. Not just soccer, but a lot of MHS programs.”