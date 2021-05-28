Manhattan High’s girls’ soccer team lost 2-1 against Shawnee Mission East during Friday’s state semifinal in Topeka.
Emery Ruliffson score the lone goal for the Indians (15-4) off an assist from Reese Snowden.
They will play Centennial League rival Washburn Rural (16-3-1) in the third-place game at noon Saturday.
Manhattan lost 3-2 to Washburn Rural on April 8. The Indians also finished second in the league standings — behind the Junior Blues — this season. MHS head coach Mike Sanchez described the Indians’ push-pull relationship with their conference foes after Tuesday’s state quarterfinal win over Wichita Northwest.
“We would be super motivated if we see them,” Sanchez said. “It’s a rivalry. Not just soccer, but a lot of MHS programs.”