Manhattan High goalkeeper Taylor McHugh looks downfield during Tuesday’s game against Wichita Northwest at Bishop Stadium. McHugh recorded her 300th career save as the Indians went on to beat the Grizzlies, 4-0.
Manhattan High goalkeeper Taylor McHugh looks downfield during Tuesday’s game against Wichita Northwest at Bishop Stadium. McHugh recorded her 300th career save as the Indians went on to beat the Grizzlies, 4-0.
In a closely contested game, Manhattan girls’ soccer was able to break a 0-0 tie with just over 10 minutes into the second half and gained more separation in the latter portion of game in a 4-0 win over Wichita-Northwest Tuesday at Bishop Stadium.
Manhattan (7-4-1) walked away with the win despite being without Emery Ruliffson, their leading goal scorer, who was out sick.
“With Emery’s absence today, other girls really stepped up,” Sanchez said. “I think they responded at half, which is what we needed because it was 0-0. And 4-0 in a half is fantastic.”
The Indians had many shot attempts for good looks in the first period, but they were unable to convert any of them.
With 34:21 remaining, Maggie Dixon got in a good position with the ball from a pass in the middle of the goal box and kicked it into the left side of the net to get the Indians on the board.
“It was a really good feeling,” Sanchez said. “It was kind of a sense of relief, so it was a good little momentum that we needed.”
Reese Snowden got the second goal as she drove the ball alongside three Northwest (9-4) defenders until she was very close to the goal and tapped the ball into the net to the right into the net for a goal.
“At half, I told her if you have a chance where you can go and beat a defender 1-v-1, do it,” Sanchez said. “I didn’t know she was going to beat three (defenders), but it works.”
The goal gave Manhattan some breathing room with a 2-0 lead with 22:24 remaining.
Manhattan scored a third goal with 13:49 remaining from Chloe Porter and Delaney Larson scored to make it 4-0 with 9:40 remaining.
Senior goalkeeper Taylor McHugh also recorded her 300th career save in the win.
“Taylor is a great goal(keeper),” Sanchez said. “We have had a history of fantastic goal(keepers) and she is another one to add to the list. She is a pretty special goalkeeper. She is definitely a player we are going to miss next year. She knows that she is leaving her mark here at Manhattan High.”
The Indians have now won four of their last five games.
“(That was) a win that we need coming down the stretch toward the end of the season,” Sanchez said. “We need to finish strong.”
Manhattan will next host Hayden (7-4-1) Thursday.
“Another good game we want (to win),” Sanchez said. “We kind of play a tougher schedule because we want to get ready for the postseason. We are always trying to play teams that are challenging.”