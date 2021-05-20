Before the Manhattan High girls’ soccer team broke its postgame huddle, senior Reagan Geisbrecht had something to say.
Geisbrecht can’t blame her teammates, she said, for inspecting opponents’ records and statistics on the KSHSAA website — she does it, too. But they can’t let that information dictate their approach, either.
The Indians’ research didn’t hinder their result during 9-0 win over No. 15 Wichita Heights in the regional semifinals, but their we-got-this approach concerned both Geisbrecht and Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez enough to address it after the game.
Manhattan has the talent to make a run to state. Geisbrecht wants to ensure it has the mentality, too.
“If we go in with the mindset of, ‘We can beat them,’ we’re not going to be at our best,” she said. “We can lose. I think we need to try and focus, not (think) ‘Oh, we can beat them by a lot.’”
The Indians (13-3) proved what focus can do during its early second-half surge against the Falcons (5-13). Leading 3-0 at halftime, Manhattan scored five goals over the next eight minutes.
Sam Grynkiewicz triggered the run by scoring off Emery Ruliffson’s rebound just 52 seconds into the half. Geisbrecht scored her third goal of the night and 23rd of the season 62 seconds later, which moved her into third all-time on the Indians’ single-season scoring list. She trails Maddie Taylor (26) and Cailey Perkins (27).
Grynkwiewicz scored her second with 36:30 to play. And after the Falcons conceded an own goal, Maura Wiens volleyed a rain-slicked shot through Wichita Heights goalkeeper Annie Jolly's hands and into the net.
So ended Manhattan’s frustrations against the Falcons’ conservative defense. Sanchez said he’d never seen an opponent “park the bus” (soccer’s phrase for making every player on the field a defender) the way Wichita Heights did Tuesday.
But after a slow-by-their-standards first half, Sanchez encouraged his players to experiment. He told defenders to push upfield and attackers to shoot from deeper. As the Indians embraced Sanchez’s aggressive philosophy, they poked holes in the Falcons’ fort.
“We just tried different things,” Sanchez said. “When you’re playing a team that’s sitting back a lot more, try to take shots, bring them out a little more. Create some more space to get in a little bit closer to goal.”
Manhattan lacked that space during a nearly 29-minute scoreless drought in the first half, which Geisbrecht described as “boring.” The Indians tried repeatedly to lure Wichita Heights’ defenders past midfield, but the Falcons stayed glued to Manhattan’s forwards. When the Indians’ midfielders couldn’t find a passing lane, they had no choice but to swing the ball back to their defenders, who swung the ball to the opposite midfielder, who encountered the same wall of bodies.
“It just wasn’t fun,” Geisbrecht said. “We were so marked up top, the only option was to keep swinging it back to the defenders. … It’s so hard to get the game going when the defenders are the only ones who can keep the ball.”
Geisbrecht energized the Indians’ offense early by scoring two goals within 13 seconds. Reese Snowden assisted the first, which Geisbrecht slotted home with her left foot with 33:45 to play in the first half, and Emery Rullifson assisted the second, which Geisbrecht hooked into the top left corner of Wichita Heights’ net with 33:32 to play.
The drought that followed inspired Geisbrecht’s postgame quibble, however. The Indians, who lead Class 6A in scoring (96 goals) couldn’t solve Wichita Heights’ defense for the rest of the half. Even Ella Ruliffson’s goal with 4:50 to play in the first came off a free kick.
That lull followed a pattern Geisbrecht has noticed in other games where the Indians are heavy favorites. They start slow, she said, and she suspects that's s because they know they’re more talented.
But Geisbrecht is too old to aim for records anymore (no matter how close she is to one). After graduating last weekend, she only cares about extending her last season as far as possible.
It continues Friday at 6 p.m., when the Indians will host No. 10 Derby (7-8-2), in the regional final. The Panthers aren't seeded as high as usual (Sanchez said they're usually in the No. 3-No. 5 range), but they'll be out for revenge against Manhattan, who has eliminated them in four straight postseasons.
If the Indians want to keep playing, they'll need to match their opponent's gusto.
No matter what their research says.
“I don’t want them to come in and underestimate,” Sanchez said. “We see how hard it is to score when somebody’s just sitting everybody behind the ball. (Another team) could get one on a counter attack and hold on for dear life.”