TOPEKA — A hot-shooting Topeka High team fended off the Manhattan High girls Tuesday night in a 78-53 Indian loss in Topeka.
The Trojans, ranked fourth in Class 6A, survived multiple threats from Manhattan in the first half before pulling away mid-game for a comfortable 25-point win.
“We got off to a really good start but then they had a few runs,” head coach Scott Mall said. “We’d be down two or four and then they’d have a run.”
The Trojans hit seven threes in the game, which was unusual for a Topeka High team whose bread and butter all season has been driving to the hoop.
Manhattan fell victim to Topeka’s drive-penetration game when the two teams met to open the season in Manhattan back on Dec. 3, but on Tuesday, Mall felt his team did a much better job of forcing the Trojans to find different ways to score.
“I thought they responded great,” Mall said. “The girls did what we wanted to do defensively, we stopped them on some of their breaks. (Topeka’s Kiki Smith and Tae Thomas) are so good at driving to the basket and they really hurt us with that last time. We did a good job of cutting them off early unless they had breakaways.”
Thomas led Topeka High with 21 while Smith, who scored her 1000th career point Tuesday night, had 19.
Manhattan was led by a huge night from senior Destiny Yates who had a season-high 20 points including three 3s.
“Last year when we came here she had a big game and hit some outside shots,” Mall said. “She likes this gym. She did great.”
Senior Grace Dixon had 12 and junior Maxine Doering had 11.
Manhattan only trailed by 10, 39-29, at the half but Topeka High outscored the Indians 25-15 in the third quarter with the help of eight points from Thomas and seven from DayShauna Wiley.
“A lot of times, we’d drive and get a good shot and it’d just fall off the rim and theirs seemed to get up and sit on the rim and fall in,” Mall said. “Ours sat on the rim and fell out.”
The Indians will have the next week off before traveling down to McPherson for its invitational tournament starting Jan. 27. Highlights from the field include defending state champions Shawnee Mission Northwest (7-1), who is ranked 5th in 6A, No. 4 in 4A Clearwater (6-2) and No. 10 in 4A McPherson (7-3).
“It’s a tough tournament,” Mall said. “There are some good teams competing. ... I think we did a lot of good things tonight and hopefully we can build off and be ready to play better. I don’t think that there’s any reason why we can’t get wins in that tournament if the girls keep doing what we need them to do.”
TOPEKA HIGH 78,
MANHATTAN 53
Topeka High (8-0) – Tae Thomas 7 4-7 21, Kiki Smith 7 3-3 19, Adisyn Caryl 5 2-6 12, DayShauna Wiley 4 1-1 9, Faith Shields 3 0-0 8, Lodaysha Baird 2 0-0 4, Avery Zimmerman 1 0-0 2, Jachiyah Verser 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Jones 0 1-2 1, Jada Fulton 0 0-2 0. Total: 30 11-21 78.
Manhattan (3-6) – Destiny Yates 4 7-9 20, Grace Dixon 6 0-0 12, Maxine Doering 4 3-6 11, Avery Larson 2 2-6 7, Aylani Barron 1 0-0 2, Emery Ruliffson 0 1-2 1, Ally Ingram 0 0-1 0. Total: 18 13-24 53.
3-pointers – Topeka High 7 (Thomas 3, Shields 2, Smith 2), Manhattan 4 (Yates 3, Larson).