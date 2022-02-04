The Manhattan High girls got a 7-2 early lead and never really looked back in their 49-28 home win over Junction City Friday night.

The Indians finished the first quarter with an 11-4 lead and all 11 came from junior guard Avery Larson.

Despite the slow start, Junction City did improve as the game went along, forcing Manhattan’s offense to stay sharp.

Manhattan did exactly that, led by Larson who had a game-high 20 points.

Sophomore Maxine Doering and senior Grace Dixon both got going offensively in the second half scoring 14 and seven respectively.

“Maxine (Doering) has been consistent all the time," head coach Scott Mall said. "She has been in double figures a lot. She has really picked up her shooting game lately.”

Not only did the key players have a big impact in the game for the Indians, but some players also came in off the bench and made some key shots that helped create some distance down the stretch.

“And we got some good play off the bench,” Mall said. “Sophia Salmans, I thought did a good job today. Ally Ingram (also) had a big (3) for us in the second half.”

Junction City did not have enough weapons and offensive efficiency to keep up with the Indians as Manhattan was able to extend its lead to 17 in the third quarter and 22 in the fourth.

Manhattan did struggle to score in the second quarter putting up only eight points, but the defense was able to hold the Blue Jays to seven which gave Manhattan a 19-11 lead at halftime.

The Indians had much more success offensively in the third quarter as they scored 18 points which, along with strong defense, allowed them to get to a comfortable double-digit lead.

Manhattan will now travel to Topeka West on Tuesday.