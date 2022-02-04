Manhattan girls pull away in 2nd half, defeat rival Junction City Adam Meyer sports@themercuy.com Tim Everson Author email Feb 4, 2022 Feb 4, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Manhattan guard Avery Larson (14) shoots the ball Friday Feb. 4, 2022, at Manhattan High School in Manhattan, Kan. Jesse Bruner Manhattan sophomore Maxine Doering (24) shoots the ball in the Indians 49-28 win over Junction City at home on Friday. Doering had 14 points in the win. Staff photo by Jesse Bruner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Manhattan High girls got a 7-2 early lead and never really looked back in their 49-28 home win over Junction City Friday night.The Indians finished the first quarter with an 11-4 lead and all 11 came from junior guard Avery Larson.Despite the slow start, Junction City did improve as the game went along, forcing Manhattan’s offense to stay sharp.Manhattan did exactly that, led by Larson who had a game-high 20 points.Sophomore Maxine Doering and senior Grace Dixon both got going offensively in the second half scoring 14 and seven respectively.“Maxine (Doering) has been consistent all the time," head coach Scott Mall said. "She has been in double figures a lot. She has really picked up her shooting game lately.”Not only did the key players have a big impact in the game for the Indians, but some players also came in off the bench and made some key shots that helped create some distance down the stretch.“And we got some good play off the bench,” Mall said. “Sophia Salmans, I thought did a good job today. Ally Ingram (also) had a big (3) for us in the second half.”Junction City did not have enough weapons and offensive efficiency to keep up with the Indians as Manhattan was able to extend its lead to 17 in the third quarter and 22 in the fourth.Manhattan did struggle to score in the second quarter putting up only eight points, but the defense was able to hold the Blue Jays to seven which gave Manhattan a 19-11 lead at halftime.The Indians had much more success offensively in the third quarter as they scored 18 points which, along with strong defense, allowed them to get to a comfortable double-digit lead.Manhattan will now travel to Topeka West on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Maxine Doering Sport Manhattan Grace Dixon Second Half Indian Lead Scott Mall Tim Everson Author email Follow Tim Everson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Natrona County and UW graduate Logan Wilson preps for Super Bowl 12:59+2 How offensive coordinator Bobby Engram found right fit with Wisconsin football 3:36 After NSD, how much space does NU have to keep recruiting the portal and what positions might they pursue? Latest News Wabaunsee survives home scare from Rossville Rough 2nd quarter dooms Wabaunsee girls in Rossville loss As Russia tensions boil, US farmer remains jailed in Ukraine Race is on to save the Great Salt Lake: Will it be enough? KSU Black Student Union leadership conference moves online this year City commissioners to consider fiscal impact of Green Valley annexation THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Live music, KSU basketball, Valentine's celebrations and more Sunset Zoo's Expedition Asia provides new exhibits, experience Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFort Riley man dead after Aggieville shooting; suspect in hospital after police shot himNicole Kidman's daughter doesn't want to cast her momBlake McCoyNBAF UPDATE | Building scientific expertiseLOVE STORIES | Newlyweds expecting first baby, managing first business togetherRiley County Health director says county has seen omicron surge peakJunction City police investigate double homicideRiley County appraiser says home values could increase 10% to 14%Manhattan woman arrested on multiple identity theft chargesJunction City quilter creates intricate quilt art in Manhattan Arts Center exhibit Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Double Check Company is looking for Volunteer Camp Hosts Wanted - ASSISTANT EDITOR/DESIGNER: Fort Riley Join Us at KS Bulletin