The Manhattan High girls golf team bounced back from a disappointing showing Monday to win the Shawnee Invite at Western Hills Golf Club in Topeka Wednesday.
The Indians nearly swept the tournament's top three spots, with Andi Siebert winning first overall with an 83, Emily Yerman placing second with an 84 and Rhys Phipps tying for third with Emporia's Avary Eckert and Seaman's Molly McLaughlin. All three shot 85's.
As a team, Manhattan shot a 343, defeating second-place Emporia by 31 strokes. The tournament win is Manhattan's third of the season.
Manhattan's other two players competing in the tournament also played well. Lexi Smith finished eighth with a 91, while AJ Ryan finished just outside the top 10 with a 97.
Manhattan's next tournament is Monday in Salina for the Salina South Invitational.