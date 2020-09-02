The Manhattan High girls' golf team couldn't have started its season off any better than it did Wednesday.
The Indians won the Seaman Invitational at Western Hills Golf Club in Topeka with a team score of 347. Senior Andi Siebert won the individual tournament by shooting an 82.
The six golfers competing in the tournament for Manhattan all finished inside the top 15 in a field of 30 golfers. Along with Siebert's first place finish, senior Jaiden Weixelman (84) finished second, senior Emily Yerman (89) finished fifth, senior Rhys Phipps (92) finished sixth, senior A.J. Ryan (95) finished tied for 10th and freshman Rylee Wisdom (96) finished 13th.
As a team, Manhattan won the tournament by 36 shots over Seaman (387). Five schools competed in the tournament.
The Indians will return to competition Tuesday when they travel to Salina.