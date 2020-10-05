After the emotional high of last week's Centennial League Tournament win, the Manhattan High girls' golf team suffered a letdown Monday on its home turf.
The Indians struggled on a windy day at Stagg Hill Golf Course, allowing mistakes to pile up as the team dragged itself to second place. Washburn Rural, the team Manhattan upset to win the Centennial League Tournament, rebounded by taking the tournament by 31 strokes with a team score of 343.
Meanwhile, MHS shot 374. None of the Indians' players were able to shoot below 90 on the day.
Manhattan's struggles were perhaps best exemplified by the team's No. 1 player, Andi Siebert.
Siebert, who finished tied for ninth, shot +22 on the day. She struggled on the back nine holes, parring just two of the holes.
"The wind kind of threw everybody off and there were so many leaves that it was stressful if you didn't hit it in the fairway because you might not find your ball," Siebert said.
Siebert was far from the only player to have a tough day. Manhattan's top finisher, Rhys Phipps, didn't crack the top five, finishing seventh at +20.
"I think they were expecting more of themselves," head coach Paige McCarthy said. "If we'd have shot what we did last week, we'd have been right in there. We need to shoot in the 340's, hopefully 330's to be competitive. They're all going to tell me they can count at least 10 strokes that they couldn't have had."
The conditions didn't make the field easy for anyone, as no golfer finished below 85. A steady breeze that sometimes turned into strong gusts blew out of the south, directing poorly struck golf balls into Stagg Hill's punishing trees.
However, McCarthy didn't see the wind as an excuse. After all, the conditions weren't ideal during Manhattan's league tournament win, either.
"In Kansas, I feel like we should be able to adjust to that because we have it so often," McCarthy said. "It just means a different type of shot. Half the holes are with the wind and half are against, so we can't let that get in our head. Obviously, we didn't adjust as well as we could have."
Now, Manhattan's attention turns to its postseason. The Indians will have a quick turnaround before they head to Olathe for the team's regional.
For Siebert, Monday's struggles can be put to good use. They show where the holes in her game are, holes that can be worked on ahead of the trip.
"Our mindset coming into the tournament was to figure everything out that you need to work on to be prepared for regionals," Siebert said. "You can make a few mistakes here and there today, but we just have to work hard for regionals because that's when it really matters."
McCarthy believes many of the team's improvements center around the mental game. After watching errors pile up, she hopes the team can reset itself.
"I think we need to work on some course management skills and leaving the last shot behind, whether good or bad, and having short term memory," McCarthy said.
The regional challenge will be a new one, as none of Manhattan's players have played at Prairie Highlands Golf Course, where the regional will be held. McCarthy says the team will play a practice round ahead of the tournament, which will be played next Monday.
However, that is only a piece of what will prepare the team to make a push for a state tournament berth.
"I'm going to steal what coach (Chris) George, the previous coach, used to say and he would say it's all relative," McCarthy said. "We don't know how everyone else is going to score. We can only take care of ourselves. If we each focus on our own game — I know they're going to work really hard this week, where if we played well, they may not have had the desire. I think this will put a fire under them.
SCORES
Washburn Rural 343
Manhattan 374
Emporia 393
Shawnee Heights 411
Manhattan Individual Scores
7th Rhys Phipps (92)
T-9th Andi Siebert (94)
T-9th Emily Yerman (94)
T-9th A.J. Ryan (94)
17th Jaiden Weixelman (101)
20th Rylee Wisdom (105)