The Manhattan High girls' golf team came up one stroke short of a first-place finish at the Salina South Invitational on Monday, settling for second in the tournament's 12-team field.
The Indians shot a 341 for the No. 2 spot, finishing behind Hays (340). Maize's Brooklyn Blasdel won the individual portion of the tournament by shooting a 75.
Andi Siebert posted Manhattan's best score of the day, tying for fourth with a 79. Rhys Phipps also finished inside the top 10 for the Indians, placing sixth with an 80.
A.J. Ryan finished 18th with a 90, while Rylee Wisdom and Emily Yerman carded 92s to tie for 21st. Manhattan's next event will be the Centennial League tournament in Topeka on Sept. 28.