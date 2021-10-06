Manhattan High girls’ golf took third as a team at its’ home invitational at Stagg Hill Golf Course on Monday.
The Indians finished with a team score of 362 which trailed first place Washburn Rural who scored a 323 and Blue Valley Northwest who carded a 342.
Seaman’s Lois Deeter won the event, shooting a scorching 66 which was announced as an unofficial meet record.
“This was a much stronger field than we’ve had in recent years,” head coach Paige McCarthy said. “We were so glad to get a few additional teams in here.”
Freshmen Kaitlyn Lagabed (46-41) and Emily Wuggazer (44-43) led the way for Manhattan, finishing tied for 12th along with Emporia junior Avary Eckert, shooting a 87.
“(They did) amazing,” McCarthy said. “As freshmen, they are both buying into our system. They’re working hard in practice, they’re working on the weekend. They’re going to play courses over the weekend that we’re going to play next week. They’re doing what needs to happen to get our program up to that next level.”
Junior Lexi Smith (43-47) tied for 15th, shooting a career-low 90.
“I want so much for (Smith) to break 90,” McCarthy said. “She’s been so close to that breakout round. Her game has really improved throughout the season.”
Sophomore Rylee Wisdom (49-49) shot a 98 which put her in a three-way time for 25th and freshman Ruby Wendt (56-58) shot a 114 which tied her for 44th.
“Rylee hung in there,” McCarthy said. “It was a tough day out there for her and I know she was not happy with how she played but she did some good things and she’ll bounce back.”
Sophomore Scarlett Mercado was disqualified.
Senior Lizzy Tauschek (49-49-97, 25th), sophomore Jennifer Kim (48-51-99, 29th) and freshman Emma Crouch (53-52-105, 37th) all competed on Monday as individuals.
Wendt, Mercado and the three individual players have all bounced between varsity and junior varsity throughout the year and that’s something McCarthy hopes will help them in the years to come.
“This year is a unique situation in that we have some players at the five and six positions who are getting some (varsity) opportunities when in other years maybe they wouldn’t,” McCarthy said. “In the long run, I think it’s really going to be beneficial for them.
The Indians will compete at the Olathe Northwest regional on Monday at Heritage Park Golf Course in Olathe.
“I feel like a lot of the girls’ games are coming together,” McCarthy said. “I feel good. We’re going to work our tails off this week and if we shoot numbers like (we shot today) we should be in the running for one of the qualifying spots.”