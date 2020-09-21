Andi Siebert and Rhys Phipps watch other team as they move closer to the hole. The woman’s golf teams played Monday at the Manhattan Country Club.

 Staff photo by Abigail Compton

The Manhattan High girls' golf team came up one stroke short of a first place finish at the Salina South Invitational Tuesday, finishing second in the tournament's 12 team field.

The Indians shot a 341 for the No. 2 spot, finishing behind Hays (340). Maize's Brooklyn Blasdel won the individual portion of the tournament by shooting a 75.

Andi Siebert posted Manhattan's best score of the day, tying for fourth with a 79. Rhys Phipps also finished inside the top 10 for the Indians, placing sixth with an 80.

A.J. Ryan finished 18th with a 90, while Rylee Wisdom and Emily Yerman carded a pair of 92's to tie for 21st. Manhattan's next tournament is next Monday for the Centennial League tournament in Topeka. 