TOPEKA – Manhattan's brief win streak ended with a 57-41 loss at Topeka-Hayden on Friday evening.
Both teams were scorching hot entering this game. Hayden, who came into the game ranked eighth in Class 4A, was rolling with a four-game winning streak, while Manhattan had won three out of its last four games.
In the last several years, the series has been one-sided. Going into Friday night's matchup, Manhattan had won nine out of the previous ten.
Six quick Manhattan turnovers in the first quarter kept the Indians from establishing any kind of momentum early.
Forcing the ball inside didn't work as well early on, and the Wildcats took advantage of the Indians' miscues.
"I thought we really hurt ourselves in the first half," Manhattan head coach Scott Mall said. "We had too many turnovers where we kind of just lost the ball. Partly because (Hayden) plays aggressive defense, but if you take in the fact that the game was probably going to be low-scoring anyway, those turnovers really hurt because it ruined your chance to score points."
But Manhattan's defensive full-court pressure was able to keep the game within two points, with Hayden leading 12-10 at the end of the first.
Hayden's low-block tandem of sophomore Brylee Meier and junior Lauren Sandstrom scored the only four Wildcat points for the first 4:31 of the second quarter before Manhattan took a timeout.
"We had talked about just really walling (Meier and Sandstrom) inside and making them shoot over us," Mall said. "They're bigger than we are. I thought our girls did a really good job between Paige (Chauncey), Saylor (Salmans) and Maxine (Doering); I thought they all did a good job of getting a good position and making them shoot over us."
Immediately after the timeout, Manhattan senior Avery Larson drained a 3-point shot near the left corner.
Larson would crash the glass and gain a foul on the next possession, earning her two free opportunities at the charity stripe. Larson hit 1-of-2 free throws and tied the game 16-16 with 2:41 to go in the half.
Hayden went on a 5-0 run to close out the slim-scoring half. As a result, the Wildcats took a 21-16 lead going into the locker room. Manhattan shot 5-of-14 (36%), while Hayden shot 7-of-17 (41%).
Mall's halftime pep talk must have worked as the Indians came out of the break on a 6-0 run and kept the Wildcats scoreless for 3:45 to begin the third quarter.
Hayden answered with a 15-6 run to close the half, gaining an eight-point lead over the Indians to end the quarter.
"We really tried to take (Manhattan's) drive away," Hayden head coach Carvel Reynoldson said. "We actually gave up some open shots that a lot of times (Manhattan) will hit. We got lucky that they didn't hit them. But we did follow the game plan pretty well. We really tried to limit (Destiny Yates), (Emery Ruliffson) and (Avery Larson) on their drives."
Hayden did not let off the gas going into the fourth quarter, extending its lead to 12 points with 2:39 to go. Manhattan was staring at a significant deficit with minimal time remaining and shots failing to fall.
"(Hayden) did a good job early of driving the ball to the basket," Mall said. "We didn't help like we really wanted to, and they got too deep. (Hayden) either got a layup, or we fouled them, or they got a layup and fouled them."
Manhattan went 3-of-15 from the 3-point line in the second half while Hayden was crashing the boards and making shots through contact.
"I thought that our girls did a really good job of breaking (Manhattan's) defense down," Reynoldson said. "We broke it down just a bit to where they needed help, and we were able to get it to Lauren (Sandstrom) and Brylee (Meier) in spots where they could really do something with it."
Manhattan sent Hayden's free throw shooters to the line hoping for a miracle, but in the end, the Indians couldn't hang on to beat a scorching hot Hayden squad in their home gym.
Manhattan junior Maxine Doering had a team-high 15 points, and Larson was right behind her with 14 points. The duo was responsible for 71% of the Indians' offense.
“We just have to learn and go on,” Mall said. “We had to do it last when we were coming off of disappointing games last week against Blue Valley and St. James (Academy). Our girls did a really good job of bouncing back and played really well against Valley Center and Dodge City. We just need to go with that mindset, learn some things we need to do better and keep building for the next game."
Up next, the Indians will play at Topeka High on Tuesday.
HAYDEN 57, MANHATTAN 41
Hayden (9-4) — 12; 9; 15; 21; – 57
Manhattan (7-8) — 10; 6; 12; 13; – 41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Manhattan — Doering 15 (5-9), Larson 14 (4-13), Yates 8 (2-8), Ruliffson 3 (1-1), Chauncey 1 (0-0), Salmans 0 (0-1), Ball 0 (0-7). Total: 41 (12-39).
Hayden — Sandstrom 19 (7-13), Fulton 15 (5-9), Meier 12 (2-5), Greco 11 (3-5), Rea. Huscher 0 (0-1), Grunert 0 (0-2), Lenherr 0 (0-1). Total: 57 (17-36)