WICHITA — After holding the lead for most of the first quarter, most of the second quarter and all of the third quarter, Manhattan girls’ basketball was unable to maintain the lead late, resulting in a 50-43 road loss in overtime to Kapaun Mount Carmel.
“Early we gave up some shots that we did not intend to give up,” head coach Scott Mall said. “We talked about how wanted to defend (Lizzie) Romer, really good outside shooter, we left her alone early. That got (Kapaun) off to a good start. I thought the girls did a really good job on defense through most of the game. They run an offense that is difficult to defend that we have not played against yet. We talked about how we wanted to defend it, and the girls really worked hard and did a good job. But we got that nice lead, and then made some mistakes of defense. They made some big shots, and we came down and could not get some baskets to go in when we needed to.”
After the Crusaders held the early lead, it did not take the Indians (2-5) long to get the lead as freshman Kat Ball converted a layup in which she was fouled, but despite missing the and-one opportunity with 2:28 remaining in the first quarter, it gave the Indians a 11-10 lead. Manhattan held onto the lead to lead 13-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Another lead change occurred in the second quarter as Kapaun (3-2) took the lead with 5:40 remaining on a 3-pointer, but Manhattan quickly retook the lead and retained it until halftime. The Indians stretched their lead to 20-14 with 3:39 remaining in the second quarter and held a 20-17 lead at halftime.
Romer made four 3s for Kapaun, all in the first half.
Manhattan held onto the lead throughout the third quarter. At one point, it led 27-18 with 4:07 remaining in the third quarter, but Kapaun began to get more physical with driving the ball to the lane as senior Sophia Gimino began to take control. Gimino scored 18 points in the second half and overtime, seven points of which came in the third quarter.
Gimino made four free throws in the third quarter, five free throws in the fourth quarter and four free throws in overtime.
“(Gimino) is like an 80% free throw shooter. She is pretty good at drawing fouls,” Mall said. “We did not want to send her to the line, but she drove and forced us to foul her.”
Manhattan answered Kapaun’s second half success as seniors Destiny Yates and Avery Larson stepped up. Yates scored 10 points in the second half and Larson scored three points in free throws in the second half.
With Manhattan’s shooting struggles in the game, Yates was able to get to the free-throw line and made all six of her free throw attempts in the fourth quarter. Yates went on to lead Manhattan with 12 points.
“We have a lot of girls that are good at moving and hitting shots,” Mall said. “I thought we did a good job of doing what we could tonight on drives to the basket, penetrate and pull up, but we had good looks from 3. Avery, Kat, Ally (Ingram) and Destiny (are) good 3-point shooter(s). We just have some nights where they don’t go in.
“I really felt like we should have been ahead by nine or 10 points in the fourth quarter, and that would have made a big difference. (Kapaun) hit some big shots. They got some big shots from the outside when they really needed a basket when we had to help inside. Those kind of things get you tight in the game.”
As Manhattan was able to get a defensive stop on Kapaun’s final possession in the fourth quarter, the game went into overtime tied at 40-40. Manhattan’s shooting struggles continued. The Indians did not get their first point until 30 seconds remained. The Indians trailed 48-41 as senior Saylor Salmans made one of two free throws.
While there's promise in the close, overtime defeat, Mall still sees plenty of improvement possible as Manhattan heads into Christmas break.
“We know it is there,” Mall said. “We just have to make some shots. We got in a little bit of a hurry. Sometimes, we see a good, wide-open shot and think we got to take it. Well with a lead, you would like to get settled down a little bit more. We can get the same shot later, and we can do better at that.”
After the break, Manhattan plays its next game on Jan. 6 at Junction City.