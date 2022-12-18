12142022-mer-spt-mhsgbb-5
Manhattan High’s Destiny Yates shoots over a Topeka High defender during their game on Dec. 13 in Manhattan. The Indians lost to Kapaun Mount Carmel, 50-43, on Saturday. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

WICHITA — After holding the lead for most of the first quarter, most of the second quarter and all of the third quarter, Manhattan girls’ basketball was unable to maintain the lead late, resulting in a 50-43 road loss in overtime to Kapaun Mount Carmel.

“Early we gave up some shots that we did not intend to give up,” head coach Scott Mall said. “We talked about how wanted to defend (Lizzie) Romer, really good outside shooter, we left her alone early. That got (Kapaun) off to a good start. I thought the girls did a really good job on defense through most of the game. They run an offense that is difficult to defend that we have not played against yet. We talked about how we wanted to defend it, and the girls really worked hard and did a good job. But we got that nice lead, and then made some mistakes of defense. They made some big shots, and we came down and could not get some baskets to go in when we needed to.”