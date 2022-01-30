Manhattan head coach Scott Mall looks to the scoreboard late in a road game against Topeka on Jan. 18. Manhattan High fell 69-59 to Clearwater in the fifth-place game of the Mid America Classic in McPherson on Saturday.
The Manhattan High girls fell in the fifth-place game of the Mid America Classic in McPherson on Saturday.
The Indians lost 69-59 to a Clearwater team ranked ninth in Class 4A.
The one-two punch of Clearwater’s Carli Carlson and Elizabeth Tjaden scored 39 of Fighting Indians’ 59 points.
Junior guard Avery Larson led Manhattan High with 16 points while junior Maxine Doering and senior Grace Dixon both had 11.
Doering also had a game-high 13 rebounds.
Clearwater got off to an early 7-0 lead that stretched to 15-2 with three minutes to play in the first quarter.
Manhattan (4-8) closed the gap to six, 18-12, before the ending the quarter on a 10-3 run.
Clearwater (9-3) pushed that lead back out to nine before Manhattan got its first points of the quarter on a 3 from Ally Ingram.
The Fighting Indians stretched their lead back to double-digits, 29-19, with five and a half minutes to play in the second quarter before Manhattan used a 12-2 run to take its first lead at 32-31 after two straight buckets from Doering.
Clearwater ended the half with two 3s and took a 37-32 lead into halftime.
Manhattan did not get closer than three in the third quarter and trailed by nine, 52-43, heading into the fourth.
Clearwater stretched its lead to as much as 15 before the final buzzer.
The Fighting Indians shot a massive amount of free throws in the game, 38, and made 28 of them. Manhattan was called for 23 fouls in the game and both Larson and Dixon fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Up next, the Indians will travel to Topeka to play Seaman (6-3) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.