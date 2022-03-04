TOPEKA — After a thrilling two-point upset of four seed Hutchinson on Tuesday advanced the Manhattan High girls to the sub-state championship, this season’s wild ride came to end Friday night versus two seed Washburn Rural.
The Indians put up a valiant effort through the first half, but rebounding and the hot shooting of the Junior Blues girls ran away with the game and the sub-state title in the second half as Manhattan ended its season with a 47-27 loss.
Manhattan lost the previous two meetings with the Junior Blues by an average of 33.5 points. The Indians’ 20-point defeat exemplified the progress that this very young and promising Manhattan team has made since the start of the season.
But of course, that was cold comfort for the Indians Friday night as they saw their season come to a close.
The Indians lose just one senior to graduation in center Grace Dixon who has been a rock for Manhattan all season.
Manhattan High shot out to a quick 6-2 lead in the first quarter and had opportunities to extend the lead even further, but the Indians missed some easy buckets.
The Junior Blues hit two free throws to snap Manhattan’s run and scored on their next several possessions, jumping ahead of the Indians on a 11-2 run to close out the quarter.
Washburn Rural led by five, 13-8, after the first quarter, but a 3 from junior Avery Larson got Manhattan back within a point early in the second.
Larson was the main scoring threat Friday night for the Indians, ending the game with 17 points.
The Indians cut the lead to one again a couple possessions later after a layup from junior Destiny Yates, but an 8-0 run from Washburn Rural, which included multiple makes from behind the 3-point line for the Junior Blues, pushed the Rural lead to nine.
Both teams went several minutes without scoring before Larson got the last make of the first half, hitting a layup to get the Indians within seven, 22-15, heading into the break.
Washburn Rural took its first double digit lead midway through the third quarter after a 3 from junior MaRyah Lutz.
Manhattan struggled to rebound the ball versus the taller and longer Junior Blues and Rural did not hesitate to make them pay for that, turning multiple offensive rebounds into quick points from put-backs or kick-out 3s.
Washburn Rural stretched its lead to 21 with inside a minute to play in the third quarter, but Larson hit a 3, her second of the night, to keep the deficit below 20 as both teams went into the fourth quarter with the Junior Blues leading 42-24.
Both teams combined for just eight points in the fourth quarter as the Junior Blues managed to avoid a final Manhattan run.
Washburn Rural junior center Brooklyn DeLeye led the Junior Blues in scoring with 13 points.
Manhattan High’s boys will have their shot at a possible state berth on Saturday when they travel down to Derby for the boys sub-state championship game.