The Manhattan High girls rolled past Topeka West in the Indians’ best offensive game of the season, winning 69-52 at home Friday.

Manhattan’s 69 points topped its previous season-high total by 20. The win is Manhattan’s second straight after a road victory at Junction City on Tuesday.

Both teams got off to relatively hot starts offensively, but Topeka West could not handle Manhattan’s pressure, turning over the ball eight times in the first quarter and six more times in the second.

In all, Topeka West gave away the ball 24 times, compared to 15 times for Manhattan (2-3).

Manhattan led 19-12 heading into the second quarter after the Chargers halted an Indian run midway through the first quarter, stopping Manhattan from stretching its lead to double-digits.

The Indians did reach that double-digit advantage, though, as a 14-1 run to start the second quarter stretched the hosts’ lead 33-13.

Manhattan ended up outscoring Topeka West 18-4 in the quarter, holding the Chargers (0-5) to a single field goal in the period.

MHS senior forward Grace Dixon was a menace on the block in the first half, scoring 16 points. Dixon ended the night with 20; she started 8-for-8 fromt he field.

Sophomore forward Maxine Doering also had a huge night, scoring 10 in the first half and 15 overall.

Junior guard Avery Larson was the third Indian in double-figures, scoring 11, nine of which came after halftime.

Topeka West had a more productive third quarter offensively — but the Indians still outscored the Chargers by a point. Manhattan went into the final period ahead 50-28.

A late barrage of Topeka West 3s kept the game within 30 points, and Manhattan emptied its bench with a little less than two minutes to play.

The Manhattan girls now head into winter break. The Indians’ season resumes Jan. 4, when they host Emporia (3-2).

MANHATTAN 69,

TOPEKA WEST 52

Topeka West (0-5, 0-4) – Sanchez 5, 0-1 13, Bearman 5 2-3 12, Ford 2 6-7 10, Clark 3 1-2 7, Benson 2 0-0 6, Duncan 1 1-2. Total: 13 10-15 52.

Manhattan (2-3, 2-2) – Dixon 10 0-0 20, Doering 7 1-2 15, Larson 4 1-1 11, Yates 2 3-4 8, Ruliffson 3 0-1 7, Saylor Salmans 2 0-0 4, Sophia Salmans 1 0-0 2. Total: 29 5-8 69.

3-pointers– Topeka West 6 (Sanchez 3, Benson 2, Duncan), Manhattan 4 (Larson 2, Ruliffson, Yates).