Manhattan girls blow out Topeka West for 2nd straight win Tim Everson teverson@themercury.com Tim Everson Author email Dec 17, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Manhattan's Maxine Doering (24) shoots a layup under pressure from Topeka West's Whitley Benson (34) in a game on Friday night. The Indians won 69-52, making their record 2-4 on the season. Staff photo by Lucas Boland The Manhattan bench celebrates after a 3-pointer late in Friday’s game against visiting Topeka West. The Indians won 69-52, giving them two victories this week after Tuesday’s win at Junction City. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Manhattan High girls rolled past Topeka West in the Indians’ best offensive game of the season, winning 69-52 at home Friday.Manhattan’s 69 points topped its previous season-high total by 20. The win is Manhattan’s second straight after a road victory at Junction City on Tuesday.Both teams got off to relatively hot starts offensively, but Topeka West could not handle Manhattan’s pressure, turning over the ball eight times in the first quarter and six more times in the second.In all, Topeka West gave away the ball 24 times, compared to 15 times for Manhattan (2-3).Manhattan led 19-12 heading into the second quarter after the Chargers halted an Indian run midway through the first quarter, stopping Manhattan from stretching its lead to double-digits.The Indians did reach that double-digit advantage, though, as a 14-1 run to start the second quarter stretched the hosts’ lead 33-13.Manhattan ended up outscoring Topeka West 18-4 in the quarter, holding the Chargers (0-5) to a single field goal in the period.MHS senior forward Grace Dixon was a menace on the block in the first half, scoring 16 points. Dixon ended the night with 20; she started 8-for-8 fromt he field.Sophomore forward Maxine Doering also had a huge night, scoring 10 in the first half and 15 overall.Junior guard Avery Larson was the third Indian in double-figures, scoring 11, nine of which came after halftime.Topeka West had a more productive third quarter offensively — but the Indians still outscored the Chargers by a point. Manhattan went into the final period ahead 50-28.A late barrage of Topeka West 3s kept the game within 30 points, and Manhattan emptied its bench with a little less than two minutes to play.The Manhattan girls now head into winter break. The Indians’ season resumes Jan. 4, when they host Emporia (3-2).MANHATTAN 69,TOPEKA WEST 52Topeka West (0-5, 0-4) – Sanchez 5, 0-1 13, Bearman 5 2-3 12, Ford 2 6-7 10, Clark 3 1-2 7, Benson 2 0-0 6, Duncan 1 1-2. Total: 13 10-15 52.Manhattan (2-3, 2-2) – Dixon 10 0-0 20, Doering 7 1-2 15, Larson 4 1-1 11, Yates 2 3-4 8, Ruliffson 3 0-1 7, Saylor Salmans 2 0-0 4, Sophia Salmans 1 0-0 2. Total: 29 5-8 69.3-pointers– Topeka West 6 (Sanchez 3, Benson 2, Duncan), Manhattan 4 (Larson 2, Ruliffson, Yates). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Topeka West Manhattan Avery Larson Grace Dixon Sport Duncan Tim Everson Author email Follow Tim Everson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Stenger showed his toughness at Millard South. Now he wants to show more at NU, including a shot at QB Saints' Taysom Hill does not plan on changing his playing style to compensate for injuries Why Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm took his time, but made the 'right choice' by picking Wisconsin football Latest News Manhattan boys' basketball falls short versus hot-shooting Topeka West Manhattan girls blow out Topeka West for 2nd straight win Three NFL games moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks Riley County police board talks interim RCPD director, direction for position 2 dead in Kansas wildfires fueled by windy, dry weather Republicans resist saying 3 simple words: 'Joe Biden won' Toughest sentence yet for any Capitol rioter: over 5 years Wildcats land transfer Virginia defensive back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSources: K-State football player shot early Sunday in AggievilleStorm, powerful winds cause power outage, damage throughout areaFort Riley soldier confined on $1M bond for Aggieville shootingHere's why Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman made a change at offensive coordinatorFormer Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez commits to K-StateK-State football adds 13 players on early signing dayRiley County police arrest Fort Riley soldier for Aggieville shootingRCPD arrests Manhattan man after armed standoff on Bluemont AvenueJessica Maree Van HornTwo Manhattan teens killed in crash early Sunday morning Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads City Maintenance Bulletin