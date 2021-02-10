Manhattan High's girls' basketball team got off to quick start against Topeka West on Tuesday, as it held a 15-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Indians dominated the second quarter and held a 30-14 advantage at halftime.
They maintained that lead for the duration, taking a 45-30 victory at home.
Manhattan's (7-6) press defense gave the visitors fits.
“We mixed up a couple of presses and I thought that really helped us out,” MHS head coach Scott Mall said. “Against (Topeka West), you really have to watch their 3-point shooters, because they want to shoot 3s all the time. I thought our girls did a good job of making sure we stay out, so they did not get good looks at 3s.”
Topeka West (2-11) struggled to execute offensively in the second quarter. That resulted in the Lady Chargers scoring only six points in the period.
“Execution was spotty and inconsistent,” Topeka West head coach Jeff Skar said. “If we can tighten up the execution and play with that same kind of energy, we will be OK.”
Topeka West gave a spirited effort in the second half. In the fourth quarter, the visitors cut the Indians’ lead to 37-27.
Mall wasn't surprised to see Topeka West play hard until the end.
“I knew they would (make a run),” Mall said. “They did a good job of (handling) our pressure.”
Skar said his team's energy was at another level in the second half, which allowed his team to be more productive offensively.
"Our energy level stayed up," Skar said. "That is one we have been trying to do with our girls. Regardless of the time or score, play fast and play hard. As long as they do that, we can give ourselves a chance in any game. The effort was there (tonight)."
Junior Grace Dixon led the way for MHS with 15 points.
“She started playing well right (from the beginning),” Mall said. “She had some good moves, and some good finishes. In the first half, she finished around the basket really well, hit her free throws. (Topeka West) did a good job of blocking the shot a few times. She could have had even more (points). I thought she had a good game.”
Even after Tuesday's win, the Indians still have a busy schedule ahead: They travel to Topeka to face Topeka High on Wednesday and have home games on Friday (against Emporia) and Monday (versus Seaman).
“We can keep doing some good things,” Mall said. “We are still working to figure some things out. We have some more big tests this week. With Topeka High and Emporia coming up — two of the top three teams in the league — so we are going to have to keep improving.”