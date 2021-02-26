Manhattan High scored the first two points of Thursday's girls' basketball game to take an early 2-0 lead. Hayden responded with the next eight points to move ahead 8-2. Manhattan rallied back to take a 12-10 advantage, but Hayden eventually went into the break up 24-18.
But in the final two quarters, the Indians dominated.
Manhattan outscored Hayden 29-10 in the second half to win 47-34 on the road.
After trailing 13-12 at the end of the opening period, the Indians' offense began to bog down in the second quarter. They did not score until Grace Dixon got to the free throw line with 2:26 remaining in the quarter, trailing 21-12.
“We did not play great in the first half,” MHS head coach Scott Mall said. “Offensively, they were putting a lot of pressure on us. They were really physical with our guards. It made it tough on us to get into the offense we wanted to run. We just threw too many passes, where instead of being precise and throwing it to an open hand, we do some easy passes. (We) just got too many turnovers there.”
The hosts took advantage from Manhattan's (11-9) offensive struggles in the first two quarters. Mall wasn't pleased with his team's defense, either.
“Defensively in the first half, at least three times we just left somebody completely unguarded,” Mall said. “You can’t give up easy baskets like that.”
Hayden head coach Carvel Reynoldson said his team had the energy on its side in the first half.
“We played with really good energy, and (we) rebounded really well,” Reynoldson said. “We had a big rebounding advantage early.”
The Indians flipped the script in the second half.
The visitors turned up the defensive intensity with a press defense Hayden (8-11) couldn't handle.
“We did a great job in the second (half),” Mall said. “We switched to a different press (defense). The girls really got after it hard on the front of the press. We got some turnovers. Maxine Doering did a great job on the front of the press. We got some things going on offense to go with it.”
Manhattan outscored Hayden 12-3 in the third quarter.
“We did a good job offensively,” Mall said. “We finished of plays. We hit shots that we needed to hit. In the first half, we were just a little late on things and not as aggressive.”
While MHS was finding its offensive rhythm, the hosts could not buy a bucket. The Wildcats had multiple free throws with limited success.
“We went to the (free throw) line so much,” Reynoldson said. “We missed free throw after free throw. It just kills your momentum when you miss the front ends of 1-and-1s, and several times miss both free throws. To Manhattan’s credit, they always play good defense.”
The Indians' effort gave them the opportunity to win the game.
“In the second half, (Hayden) scored 10 points,” Mall said.” If you can hold a team to 10 points in the second half, that gives you a great chance (to win).”
Avery Larson led the Indians in scoring with 15 points, hitting two 3s in the first half.
“She did a good job,” Mall said. “She did not shoot as well from the outside as she normally does. She has had some really good games for us. She gives us some offensive punch. She got a lot of drives in the first half that did not quite work out. Then she hit a couple of shots and finished off a couple of drives (in the second half). Our defense helped her get some points. She has been a really good player for us.”
Dixon and Taylor Claussen also contributed to the scoring. Claussen finished with 12 points and Dixon had six.
“(Balanced scoring) is always big,” Mall said. “We tried to work from inside out. We got some good looks. I thought Grace had some nice moves against (Rhen) Calhoun and got a couple of baskets down low. She got some nice looks. The girls did a good job of getting her the ball. Claussen made some big offensive plays for us throughout the game.”
Sophomore Destiny Yates came into the game in the fourth quarter for the Indians, and quickly knocked down a 3-pointer.
“Destiny has had some games where she had really helped us offensively,” Mall said. “She had a nice banked-in 3, A nice drive to the basket. She does such a good job for us defensively, when she can do some things offensively, it is a bonus.”
Manhattan capped the regular season with three straight victories.
Following Wednesday's road triumph, Mall was all smiles.
“It was a big win,” Mall said. “This was a tough week. We had to go on the road three times in four days. That is a tough week for anybody. Colleges don’t play that many games in as short a span. To come and bring that kind of energy in the second half like we did, I thought that was big. It showed the character of our girls that they were ready to get after that — and they really did get after it in the second half.”