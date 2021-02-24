Manhattan High’s girls’ team got off to a slow start on the road against Seaman High on Tuesday.
Even so, the Indians held a 10-6 lead at the end of the opening period.
Seaman gained ground in the second quarter, thanks to a trio of 3s and some easy points in the paint. That helped the hosts take a 21-18 lead into the break.
But MHS rallied in the second half, using a 14-3 advantage in the final quarter to take a 44-36 victory.
Both Manhattan (10-9) and Seaman scored 12 points in the third quarter.
Taylor Claussen got the Indians going in the fourth quarter thanks to some stellar play offensively. Defensively, Manhattan shut down Seaman (6-12), limiting the Vikings to just three points in the period. Manhattan outscored the hosts by 11 points in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Claussen led Manhattan in scoring with 14 points.
MHS ends the regular season Friday, hitting the road again to face Hayden.