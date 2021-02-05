JUNCTION CITY — The first half was tightly contested between Junction City and Manhattan High’s girls’ basketball teams. The biggest lead for either side was three points.
At halftime, the score was leveled at 25.
The Indians came out strong into the third quarter, as they went on an 10-0 run to give themselves a 35-25 lead.
Manhattan held the lead for the remainder of the game to win 51-40.
“Offensively, we had a lot of chances we did not capitalize on in the first half,” Manhattan coach Scott Mall said. “We had chances to score inside. (We) had some good shots and did not carry them out.”
That changed for the visitors in the second half.
Junction City tried to add some things to the mix offensively, and it did not work out well — the hosts did not record a bucket until 34.9 seconds remained in the third quarter to cut Manhattan’s lead to 35-27.
“I tried some new things for the girls this week,” Junction City coach Tim Testa said. “And I had their brains spinning. That was on me. I did a bad job in the second half.”
It didn’t hurt that Manhattan’s (6-5) defense was so stout, either.
“I thought we did a much better job in the second half (defensively),” Mall said. “We knew we had to focus. They have two girls that are outstanding scorers. We did a better job of understanding we had to help on them in the second half.”
Paige Chauncey led Manhattan in scoring with 18 points, and came alive in second half — she scored 13 of her points in the final two quarters.
“We got (her) some touches in the first half, but she missed two or three shots at the basket,” Mall said.
“But that is her thing: She is really good down low near the basket. We knew if we could get her the ball, she had a good chance to score. And she did that in the second half.”
Despite Junction City’s (5-9) repeated comeback attempts, Manhattan held strong.
“We hit a lot of free throws,” Mall said. “We really had to step up and make free throws. And defensively, for the most part we did not give them great shots. We limited them to just one shot late in the game.”