Many things went right for Manhattan Tuesday night at home versus Highland Park.
The offense was clicking, including hitting eights 3s. Eight players scored — two in double-digits — and the Indians’ defense dominated the Scots.
It resulted in a 73-31 home win for Manhattan.
Manhattan head coach Scott Mall said it is always nice to get a blowout.
“We have had a lot of tough, tight games, and (we’ve) won a couple of them and dropped a couple of them,” Mall said. “It is important in a game like this, we stressed to them before (the game) to go out, to stay focused on taking care of business and establishing ourselves in the ball game.”
Manhattan (7-10) did exactly that as the Indians grabbed a 16-10 lead after the first quarter. They were able to blow the game open and put 40 points on the scoreboard by halftime, leading 40-19.
The Scots (2-15) were able to hang with the Lady Indians for the first quarter, but in the second quarter — along with Manhattan’s hot shooting — the Scots did not make a basket until just under four minutes remained in the second quarter and scored only three points in the before halftime.
The Indians’ press defense really came into effect in the second quarter which led to many steals and transition points.
“We switched up our press (defense) in the second quarter,” Mall said. “We were having trouble finding our matches in the first quarter, but I thought we did a much better job in the second quarter as we switched up our press (defense) and that gave us some turnovers.
“Our girls did a good job of getting traps. They got through them a couple of times. They really recognized where we wanted to trap the ball. The girls off the ball did a good job of trapping the ball, and then the girls off the ball did a good job of finding out where they were going to pass (the ball) once we got there.”
Manhattan had a balanced scoring effort which put its offense at full effect. Eight players contributed at least one basket.
Junior Avery Larson was the top scorer with 21. Sophomore Maxine Doering was the other scorer in double digits with 14 points.
They also did it all with senior Grace Dixon only scoring seven points.
“Avery (Larson) has been our leading scorer most of the time, but Grace (Dixon) is going to get her (points),” Mall said. “This was just a game that every time she got it inside, there was a lot of people (in the lane with) the zone they were playing. She was getting surrounded a lot of times so that left people open. Because they were so (invested) in stopping Grace, Avery was getting shots because they were having to help inside all the time.”
Mall was also very pleased with his team’s passing proficiency.
“One of our goals was to have at least 15 assists and we had 19 assists,” Mall said. “That is a real statement on how well our girls moved the ball — and we didn’t really care who they got it to, but they got (the ball) to somebody for a good shot.”
Up next for Manhattan is No. 3 in Class 6A Washburn Rural on the road on Friday.