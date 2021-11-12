A nightmare sequence at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second started a tailspin for the Manhattan High football team on Friday, as it ended its season with a 41-22 loss to Lawrence at Bishop Stadium in the sectional round of the Class 6A playoffs.
A last-second, one-handed touchdown catch to cap the first half and fumbles on each of the first two possessions of the second half doomed the Indians. And those plays allowed the Lions to gain enough control to cruise to a win over a Manhattan (9-2) team that never found its footing after leading 14-7 in the second quarter.
The 41 points are the most Manhattan allowed all season. Before Friday, the last time the Indians allowed an opponent to score 40-plus points came in Game 3 last season, when Hayden topped MHS 42-28 in Topeka.
After muffing the opening kickoff, Lawrence (9-2) managed to get the ball to its own 15 before being tackled. The Lions converted on two third-and-shorts before the Indians finally got a stop on a Jaxon Vikander sack.
Lawrence attempted a punt, but a low snap forced its punter to kneel to field it. That resulted in his knee touching the ground, thus downing the ball for a turnover on downs at the Lions’ 27.
The Indians easily navigated a four-play touchdown drive, which paid off with a 1-yard rumble by senior fullback Talique Houston for the first score of the game.
Lawrence answered with a quick 78-yard drive, highlighted by a long run from senior quarterback Truman Juelsgaard and several intermediate passes. Senior Avion Nelson ran it in from a yard out to tie up the game.
Manhattan did not wait long to respond, as senior running back Vinny Smith nearly recorded his third kickoff return for a touchdown this season. The senior went 80 yards before getting tripped up, which allowed senior quarterback Keenan Schartz to waltz into the end zone from 11 yards out as time expired in the first quarter.
The long run by Juelsgaard that set up the Lions’ first run became a theme for LHS throughout the first half, as the senior signal-caller started to pick up steam running the ball in the second quarter, including a 59-yard touchdown run that tied the score at 14.
Manhattan High stalled at midfield on an attempted fourth-down conversion run by senior Da’Shawn Edwards.
But the hosts got the ball right back after a Juelsgaard pass was tipped by Manhattan and picked by senior EJ Whitfield.
The Indians couldn’t capitalize on the turnover, though, and gave the ball back.
Juelsgaard led Lawrence down the field with limited time left in the half and — after a flurry of penalties by both teams — connected with junior tight end Cole Watson on a 17-yard pass that he snagged with just one hand in the back of the end zone, giving the Lions a 21-14 lead at intermission.
The second half, while an improvement for the Manhattan defense, was an abject disaster for the Indians’ offense.
Manhattan had four drives in the third quarter: three ended with fumbles and one stalled after a failed attempt at a fourth-down conversion. Each one gave the Lions the ball on Manhattan’s side of the 50.
Lawrence scored two touchdowns and two field goals off those turnovers, burying Manhattan 41-14 midway through the fourth quarter.
On Manhattan’s first positive drive of the second half, Schartz threw an interception that was returned nearly 100 yards for a touchdown. But a holding penalty brought it back to the Lawrence 10-yard line.
The Indians scored for the final time in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter, as Schartz connected with senior Kyler Hahn from 4 yards out.
The Lawrence High offensive and defensive lines handled Manhattan and dominated the line of scrimmage. That allowed the Lions to control the clock and hold a potent Manhattan rushing attack to just 118 yards, a majority of which came on the final two drives of the game for the Indians.
The Indians only had two running plays of 10-plus yards Friday.
Defensively, Manhattan allowed Lawrence to run for 250 yards, including 165 yards for Juelsgaard.
The Indians graduate 22 seniors from this year’s squad, while Lawrence advances on to play Derby, the top seed in the west, in a state semifinal next week.
LAWRENCE 41,
MANHATTAN 22
Lawrence 7 14 13 7
Manhattan 14 0 0 7
Scoring
First quarter
Manhattan — Houston 1-yard run (PAT Good) 4:56
Lawrence — Nelson 1-yard run (PAT Good) 51.4
Manhattan — Schartz 11-yard run (PAT Good) 0.0
Second quarter
Lawrence — Juelsgaard 59-yard run (PAT Good) 8:58
Lawrence — Watson 17-yard catch from Juelsgaard (PAT Good) 8.3
Third quarter
Lawrence — Wilkerson 10-yard run (PAT Good) 11:30
Lawrence — Glasgow 23-yard field goal 5:29
Lawrence — Glasgow 48-yard field goal 11.6
Fourth quarter
Lawrence — Juelsgaard 17-yard run (PAT Good) 9:26
Manhattan — Hahn 4-yard catch from Schartz (2-point conversion good) 1:55