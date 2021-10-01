The Manhattan High continued its dominant start to the season on Friday, as strong second and fourth quarters put away Seaman High, 48-21, on senior night at Bishop Stadium.
With the win, the Indians are off to a 5-0 start for the sixth time since head coach Joe Schartz took over in 2009.
For the first time this fall, the Indians had to play from behind.
Seaman senior quarterback Camden Barta found success using both his legs and his arm on the opening drive of the game, scrambling away from the Indians’ potent pass rush multiple times while connecting on two big throws, highlighted by a 26-yard touchdown pass to 6-foot-6 senior wide receiver Brody Gormley with seven minutes to play in the first quarter. That gave the Vikings (3-2) an early 7-0 lead.
The Indian offense took the field after that, but couldn’t get anything going, leading to a punt.
The Vikings started another productive drive, led by a 41-yard Barta run to set up the visitors deep in Manhattan territory.
The Indians forced a fourth down, and, after a timeout, the Vikings lined up with five wide receivers. Barta scrambled his way to the 16-yard line for a first down.
After that, Manhattan’s pass rush started to find its groove.
The Indians forced another fourth down — this one a fourth-and-25 — and the Vikings decided to roll the dice again.
But a joint sack from MHS seniors EJ Whitfield and Talique Houston gave the hosts the ball back.
On the next play, senior running back Vinny Smith found a seam up the middle and broke a 65-yard touchdown run, which tied the contest at 7-all.
Smith went on rush for three touchdowns and 187 yards, marking the second time this season he’s scored three times in a game.
From there, Manhattan outscored Seaman 27-7 through the next quarter and a half.
After forcing Seaman to punt for the first time, Manhattan led a touchdown drive that was highlighted by a first-down scamper from junior quarterback Keenan Schartz, which included a stiff arm of a Seaman defender that gained a few extra yards for the Indians.
Schartz found junior Jaxon Bowles wide-open in the end zone for a 14-yard score that gave MHS its first lead.
Seaman then fumbled (one of three Vikings turnovers in the game) and junior linebacker Jaxon Vikander scooped it up to give Manhattan the ball at Seaman’s 25.
Smith once again broke free on the possession’s opening play, scoring his second touchdown on a 25-yard run just 20 seconds after the previous Manhattan touchdown.
The Vikings’ offense responded with a long drive, buoyed by multiple Manhattan penalties and two runs for senior Seaman running back Kaden Ireland — including the drive-capping 9-yard touchdown run.
Ireland was effective throughout the game both offensively and defensively, breaking multiple runs in the second half and picking off Schartz on the Indians’ second drive of the first half, which eventually led to a Seaman touchdown.
Manhattan’s offense went back to work, driving down the field quickly on passes to Smith and senior Kyler Hahn, which set up a 1-yard plunge by Schartz to push the Manhattan lead back to 14.
On that drive, Barta — who also is Seaman’s starting free safety — hurt himself while tackling Hahn; Barta sat the remainder of the first half.
Backup Cameron Sellbach, a junior, took over under center on the ensuing Seaman drive and threw his first pass into the hands of MHS senior Zach Hirshey, who ran 25 yards untouched for a score, extending Manhattan’s lead to 34-21 after Seaman intercepted a pass on the Indians’ two-point conversion attempt.
Things were much quieter in the second half.
Seaman scored the lone third-quarter touchdown after Schartz’s interception. The Vikings drove the field with Barta back at quarterback and scored on a 5-yard pass to senior wide receiver Casen Stallbaumer.
One of the top receivers in the Centennial League and Class 5A, Stallbaumer mostly was neutralized by Manhattan’s secondary.
The Indians started the fourth quarter with the ball after a sack from senior Josh Adeniji.
Manhattan had a steady, ground-it-out drive that ended in a 1-yard touchdown from Houston after a Grant Snowden field goal was blocked. Schartz scooped up the loose ball and ran for a first down at Seaman’s 1-yard line.
Manhattan scored a final time after another Seaman fumble led to a 31-yard touchdown run for Smith.
The Indians host Washburn Rural (4-1) next Friday for homecoming.
BOX SCORE
MANHATTAN 48,
SEAMAN 21
Seaman 7 7 7 0
Manhattan 7 27 0 14
Scoring
First quarter
Seaman — Gormley 26-yard catch from Barta (PAT Good) 7:25
Manhattan — Smith 65-yard run (PAT Good) 54.1
Second quarter
Manhattan — Bowles 14-yard catch from Schartz (PAT Good) 7:37
Manhattan — Smith 25-yard run (PAT Good) 7:16
Seaman — Ireland 9-yard run (PAT Good) 4:25
Manhattan — Schartz 1-yard run (PAT Good) 2:56
Manhattan — Hirschey interception return (2-pt conversion no good) 7:37
Third quarter
Seaman — Stallbaumer 5-yard catch from Barta (PAT Good) 4:07
Fourth quarter
Manhattan — Houston 1-yard run (PAT Good) 6:07
Manhattan — Smith 41-yard run (PAT Good) 3:40