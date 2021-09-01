Manhattan High football kicks off its 2021 season Friday with a fairly familiar foe: Garden City, a team that is stacked with size and experience.
The Indians played the Buffaloes twice last season, both of which were played in Manhattan and won narrowly by MHS.
Now, Garden City gets to flip the four-plus-hour drive over to Manhattan, which means the Indians will face their first challenge long before they arrive in western Kansas.
“It’s the first away game,” head coach Joe Schartz said. “So everything is a first this week, and it’s a challenge with (the length) of the bus ride. But I think we’ve got a good plan to break up the trip and get out there and focused.You can make excuses or you can get focused and make things happen, and we’re choosing to stay focused and make things happen.”
The Buffaloes return 18 starters from last year’s squad that went 3-6, with four of the six losses coming by 14 points or less.
“They only had eight seniors on the roster last year,” Schartz said. “We’ve been watching them for a couple years, and most of the seniors for Garden (City) have started ever since they were sophomores, so they’ve gotten a lot of experience.”
Garden City, while not as massive as last season, is big up front, led by 6-foot-1, 275-pound senior Terrell Elliott and 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior Xavier Soriano.
“We have to find where those two guys are and try to use our speed to attack the perimeter,” Schartz said. “It’s going to be very tough to run the ball up the middle.”
Last year, Manhattan had a seasoned offensive line to combat the Buffaloes-massive front, but this year, things are still falling into place for the Indians. The inexperienced group struggled at times during last week’s intrasquad scrimmage, but senior right tackle Cade McIlvaine has seen his position group recently show signs of growth.
“They’re just really big,” McIlvaine said. “When we’re running on the edge, we really have got to seal them. They’re not the fastest guys. ... We just have to get off the ball and get the job done, and if we don’t, we’ve got to communicate. That’s one of our problems right now is we’re not communicating. But if we do that, I think we’ll be all right.”
Senior tight end Trey Holloway also has seen the signs of improvement, and feels that the vibes of the O-line has continued to improve as the preseason progressed.
“I feel like at the beginning, we didn’t have that much energy, but throughout this last couple weeks — especially since the last scrimmage — we picked up the energy,” Holloway said. “We’ve got that ‘want to’ now. It feels like we’re getting there.”
Offensively, Garden City returns its starter at quarterback in Caleb Wiese, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound bruiser. Wiese is the team’s top returning rusher and passer from last season while also one of the Buffaloes top returning tacklers at the free safety spot. The senior should be primed to run it even more, as Garden City is switching to a more traditional flexbone look,which will force the veteran Indian defensive line to grind it out in the trenches.
“He’s going to be difficult to bring down,” Schartz said. “They’re using their size to just control the clock and keep the ball away so it will be a tall task for our defense to try to get them off the field.”
Garden City also returns its top three receivers from the 2020 season, led by junior Jerry Aretega, who had 315 yards and three touchdowns.
Steady growth has been the benchmark for the Indians so far, especially for the offense, which will break in multiple new faces, led by junior quarterback Keenan Schartz, who takes over the full-time starting job behind a four-fifths of the line.
“I think we continue to take steps every day,” Joe said. “It’s just whether or not we are going fast enough to be ready to go for Friday night. The kids are continually improving. They’re learning how to put out a ton of effort in the weight room and at practice as well. You know the heat has been a challenge, but the kids have continually come back and continued to get better.”
The Indians will kick off the 2021 season under the lights of Buffalo Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.