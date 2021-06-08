Manhattan High’s football program has paused all team activities until June 15.
Manhattan athletics director Mike Marsh made that decision Friday after the Indians registered “several” positive coronavirus tests across the roster. Marsh said he expects students that tested positive to undergo a 10-day quarantine before they return to practice.
“I feel for those kids and families that have gotten sick,” Marsh said. “I know what it’s like. I’ve had it.”
Manhattan last postponed team activities due to COVID-19 concerns in January, when the Indians’ boys’ basketball program registered positive tests.
Marsh said then that the positives were “not any single person’s fault,” and he maintained that stance Tuesday. He does not know which student contracted the virus first or how they contracted it.
Manhattan ended its mask mandate on May 16 and Manhattan High has been out of school since May 12.
Prior to the positives, Manhattan football players were required to wear masks indoors but not outdoors. That policy will remain in place when the Indians resume summer conditioning and begin freshman football camp on June 15.
“We’re excited to get the kids back,” Marsh said. “Hopefully, can put this behind us and get back to preparing for the fall."