GARDEN CITY — The Manhattan High football team had to wait a little longer than expected to start the 2021 season Friday evening
The result was worth the wait.
A 90-minute rain and lightning delay crashed the party to postpone the original 7 p.m. kickoff, forcing both teams and the crowd to find shelter as high winds and heavy rain pelted the field. Once all parties returned to Buffalo Stadium, it was the hard-nosed Indians who used gritty play upfront to earn a 21-7 victory on the road.
“For the first game, I thought we played pretty well,” MHS head coach Joe Schartz said. “We still made some mistakes and had a couple turnovers, but we’re going to get better. Like I told our kids in the locker room, we were good, but I feel like we can be great. That’s what we’re going to go after.”
This marks the second straight year that Manhattan opened its season with a 21-7 win over Garden City.
The Indians (1-0) struck the opening blow late in the first quarter after Keenan Schartz broke loose on a 54-yard quarterback keeper. Several plays later, the junior pounded it in from a yard out for Manhattan’s first touchdown of the season.
That wasn’t the first time the quick-footed Schartz broke free for a big gain, though. The junior scored again early in the fourth quarter — this time an 89-yard scamper — to push the Manhattan lead to three touchdowns and seal the season-opening win.
Schartz had both positive and negative moments in his debut as the full-time starter, helming a steady, intermediate passing attack that complemented the Indians’ run-focused approach. But turnovers (a fumble and interception in the first half) stalled what could’ve been an even better day for the Indians’ offense.
“He did real well,” Joe said. “He did have a couple of turnovers, but it didn’t rattle him. We stayed together on the sideline and made some adjustments, and then they were daring us to run inside and we finally found something that worked.”
In between Schartz’s two scores, senior running back Vinny Smith found the end zone on 4-yard run.
Smith ran hard all night versus a stout Garden City defensive line that did not have an answer for Manhattan’s inexperienced but quick offensive line.
“We challenged (the offensive line) this week to play like Manhattan Indians,” Schartz said. “And then midweek, I told them that I didn’t care how big they were upfront, we were going to get the job done. The kids really responded.”
The real star of the day was Manhattan’s defensive front seven, which smothered Garden City (0-1) from the jump, led by senior lineman E.J. Whitfield’s two sacks.
“Garden City had the size, but we had the speed and the desire,” Schartz said. “There is no doubt who the more physical team was out there.”
Buffalo running back Jerry Artega was the lone offensive bright spot for Garden City, but aside from a couple runs that eclipsed 10 yards, his contribution was minimal.
The Buffaloes did manage to avoid a shutout, scoring on a 20-yard pass play with 32 seconds remaining.
The Indians will return home to face arch-rival Junction City next Friday, as MHS attempts to regain control of the Silver Trophy.
This story will be updated.