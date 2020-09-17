As the Manhattan High football team trickled out of its locker room and onto the buses behind Junction City High School, despair hung in the air.
Little was said as the players tossed their shoulder pads into the storage spaces built into the buses’ sides. About 20 yards away, head coach Joe Schartz sat on the tailgate of a truck staring off into the distance.
The Indians had just lost to their rivals in devastating fashion, giving up a touchdown with less than three minutes remaining in the game and allowing Junction City to take a 36-29 lead. Manhattan needed a quick drive to level the score.
However, quick drives are often based around the passing game. And while Manhattan’s running game has been dominant this year — the Indians have rushed for 514 yards through their first two games — Manhattan’s passing game has been decidedly less so.
In the game against Junction City, quarterback Dayne Aschenbrenner completed just four of his 13 passing attempts for 20 yards. He also threw three interceptions in the game, though one came on a desperation heave as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
Those numbers gave Aschenbrenner a quarterback rating just north of zero at 0.641. Not the numbers Manhattan wants in crunch-time situations.
Through two games, Manhattan’s passing offense has struggled mightily. Aschenbrenner has yet to throw a touchdown on the season, but has thrown six interceptions. He is averaging 75.5 yards passing per game and is completing just 33% of his passes.
However, to heap all of the blame on Aschenbrenner is unfair. Manhattan’s entire passing offense has lacked consistency, from defensive pressure finding its way to the quarterback before his receivers can get open to the pass catchers simply not getting into space.
“It’s not one thing or one person,” Schartz said. “It’s a combination of things. We’ve had some problems up front with protection, some inconsistency at wide receiver with drops and then Dayne has struggled some, too.”
All of the missteps have placed Manhattan in an interesting spot heading into Friday’s matchup against Hayden.
On one hand, the Indians’ offense still has proven to be effective while relying almost exclusively on the run. However, Friday night’s loss showed that becoming too one-dimensional can come back to bite if the Indians are in need of a comeback.
If MHS can get its passing offense going in the right direction, that will in turn remove some defenders from the box, making the Indians’ running game that much more effective. That is the next project for Schartz as he continues to work on Manhattan’s scoring capabilities.
“It’s just confidence,” Schartz said. “It makes our run game even more effective when we can throw the ball a little bit, but we’re just struggling with confidence. We have to go out, keep it simple and gain confidence at the game goes along.”
The loss to Junction City also exposed a few holes in Manhattan’s defense.
While the Indians’ defensive front has been stout against the run — Manhattan is allowing 95.5 yards on the ground per game — their secondary has shown a habit of giving up explosive plays.
Through two games, Manhattan has given up eight passing plays of 20 yards or more. Six of the plays went for more than 30 yards.
Some of the plays can be chalked up to inexperience, as the Indians have three new starters in the secondary unit. However, those defenders also are being left in coverage for extended periods of time as the MHS pass rush has had trouble getting to opposing quarterbacks.
Manhattan’s defensive line strength lies in the interior with Damian Ilalio, Darius O’Connell and DaShawn Edwards. None of them play a position known for pressuring the quarterback. In a 3-4 defense, that task usually falls to the outside linebackers.
The Indians had outstanding production from those spots in 2019 with Chandler Marks and Tyce Hoover. Both graduated. Their replacements, Talique Houston and EJ Whitfield, are still finding their footing.
“It’s a combination of things,” Schartz said. “Last Friday, they hit us with big plays over the top. The kids were running there, but we had opportunities to get pressure on the quarterback. The two times he threw interceptions were because of the pressure. We had other opportunities to get pressure and we didn’t take advantage of it.”
New opponent
All of these issues, offensively and defensively, will need to be ironed out by Friday as Manhattan travels to Hayden for its third game of the season.
Hayden wasn’t always on the schedule for MHS, as the Indians originally were slated to travel to Highland Park on Friday. Following Topeka Public Schools’ delay of football competition, both Hayden and Manhattan agreed to play each other on what would have been an open date for both teams.
While there is a large class difference between the two schools — Manhattan is in Class 6A, Hayden is in Class 3A — the teams are not so different on a competitive level. The Wildcats (1-1) are the No. 4 team in Class 3A according to Kpreps.com and play in the Centennial League alongside Manhattan.
Hayden nearly defeated 5A standout Seaman in Week 2, falling 28-22.
“We were fortunate to have another league school that was open,” Schartz said. “Anybody that’s had an open date knows it’s very difficult to find a game. ... 2020 has been crazy. We’re just thankful to play high school football Friday night.”
When Schartz looks at the Wildcats’ roster, he sees the same all-purpose football player throughout Hayden’s roster.
Many of Hayden’s star players, led by running back/defensive back Desmond Purnell, range between 180 and 200 pounds. The team also has size along its offensive and defensive lines, with multiple players weighing in at more than 230 pounds.
That’s rare size for a school in a smaller class.
“Every time, they have fast and physical football players,” Schartz said. “They range from 180 to 215 to 230 (pounds). When you have clones like that, you know they have great football players.”
All of Hayden’s players are listed as playing both ways. While that can work in terms of maximizing the amount of talent on the field at all times, it also is the type of system Manhattan’s grind-it-out offense is designed to pummel into submission by the end of games.
“That’s the philosophy,” Schartz said. “This year has been more difficult because of the hybrid schedule of only being in the weight room one day a week. We’ve been struggling with conditioning. But typically, when we two-platoon and people play both ways, we should wear them down.”
The test for Manhattan will be putting together a complete game. For Schartz, seeing if his team can refocus and get back to playing consistent football is the chief objective.
“We’ve got to get back up on the horse,” Schartz said. “It was an emotional game. The Junction City game always is. We still have a lot to play for, and it all starts this week. That’s what I’m looking for is to see if we can get focused again and play football like Manhattan Indians.”