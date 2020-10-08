These are uncharted waters for Joe Schartz and Manhattan football.
Coming into the season, MHS had aspirations of a deep playoff run, beginning the year as the No. 4 team in Class 6A. Now, the Indians face a fight to host a single playoff game come the postseason.
MHS is now 2-3 (1-3 Centennial League). It’s the worst start for a team in Schartz’s 11-year tenure as Manhattan’s head football coach. A loss Friday to Washburn Rural would make it impossible for MHS to finish the regular season with a above over .500.
Following last week’s 35-21 loss to Seaman, MHS fell to 10th in the 6A West standings. If the current standings hold, MHS would travel to No. 7 Wichita-West for its first-round matchup.
Only one of Manhattan’s losses — the 36-29 struggle against Junction City — has come to a team in Class 6A. The Blue Jays are No. 4 in the western standings.
Manhattan’s other losses to 5A Seaman and 3A Hayden, both of whom are among the top teams in their respective classes. Still, to be a top team, Manhattan would need to beat other top teams.
There still is a feasible path back to a winning record and hosting a playoff game for Manhattan. The remainder of its season is manageable, as none of the remaining teams on Manhattan’s schedule are above .500 themselves.
However, the toughest test of the bunch is the first of Manhattan’s final three games.
After dropping the first two games of its season, Washburn Rural now is level with Manhattan at 2-3. Similarly, figuring out exactly what kind of team the Junior Blues present is somewhat of a challenge.
Washburn Rural was dominated by Seaman in its first game, 42-8. It then ran into the buzzsaw that is No. 1 Lawrence and lost 56-7.
Those two losses give the impression of a bottom feeding team. Since that time, Washburn Rural has defeated Pittsburg, a 3-2 5A team as well as league opponent Emporia by the same score: 21-14. The Junior Blues also narrowly lost to Junction City, 34-30.
The image Washburn Rural represents is one of an improving team. This isn’t a program that is a stranger to success, as Rural went 7-3 just two years ago.
“I just see what I’ve seen from a lot of teams on film,” Schartz said. “They’re getting better week by week, just the consistency of going to practice and being around your teammates help everybody.”
For Manhattan, a win would stem from cutting down on the mistakes that have hindered the program all season. MHS has yet to finish a game this season without a turnover, and has had a tendency to allow chunk plays on defense.
“It’s just inconsistency, lack of trust,” Schartz said. “It’s due to all the moving parts we’ve had from week to week. We keep trying to get consistency at practice and get kids confident with what we’re executing.”
Meanwhile, the Indians still are battling an injury bug that has become a chronic condition for the team this season. The status of starting running backs Lorenzo Wilhoite and Vincent Smith is uncertain, with Schartz listing both as possible. Wilhoite has been out of action since Manhattan played Junction City, while Smith exited Manhattan’s game with Hayden injured and has not returned since.
Manhattan also will be without starting inside linebacker Jeramiah Eustaquio, who suffered a knee injury in Manhattan’s loss to Seaman and will be out for an undisclosed amount of time, according to Schartz. That injury leaves MHS without both of its projected inside linebackers from the start of the season moving, as Joey Meyer suffered a season-ending medical issue before the 2020 campaign even began.
Still, these are all obstacles Manhattan must overcome to play itself into a more favorable position heading into the playoffs. While home-field advantage for the majority of the postseason is out of the picture, the Indians will take as many home games as they can.
“Our goal’s the same: We want to go 1-0 this week,” Schartz said. “This game as well as every game is important coming down to playoff seeding. Every game helps your seeding, and then you have to start thinking about the points. It’s an important game as well as all the others.”