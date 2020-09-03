The first thing Manhattan High football coach Joe Schartz sees when he looks at Garden City is size.
The Buffaloes, who will travel to Manhattan on Friday for the Indians’ season opener, have offensive and defensive lines that could be mistaken for their counterparts at the collegiate level. Both lines are fronted by left tackle/defensive tackle Trey Nuzum, a 285-pound problem for Manhattan.
“They have immense size,” Schartz said. “Nuzum, No. 76, he’s a quality offensive and defensive lineman. Across their defensive front, they go 290 (pounds), 290 (pounds), 260 (pounds) and 240 (pounds). Then they have size and length on the edge with kids who are 6-foot-3, 180 pounds and 6-foot-4, 190 pounds as their outside linebackers.”
Garden City’s size makes the focal point of Friday night’s game fairly simple: The team that can establish itself in the trenches likely is the one who will open its season with a win.
Manhattan does return multiple starters to both of its lines, with center Jaden Magana, guard Dawson Alesna and tackle Cade Wilson bringing experience to the offensive line while the defensive line is led by the likes of Damian Ilalio and Darius O’Connell. Da’Shawn Edwards gives the team a presence on the edge.
However, only three of the players on either line — Ilalio, O’Connell and Alesna — weigh more 250 pounds. None stand taller than 6-foot-2.
While Manhattan is outweighed, the Indians can compensate by using their speed.
For Wilson, playing against heavier opponents isn’t anything new. The senior, who weighs in at 220 pounds, is used to finding creative ways to maneuver his opponents to open up holes for Manhattan’s potent rushing attack.
“It’s just trying to get off the ball and working with my teammates and using my quickness,” Wilson said. “That usually works. ... Just working with the person next to me, Dawson, we’re pretty good at double teaming. It helps when you have someone that you know next to you.”
Defensively, Ilalio already has prepared himself for the heightened focus opposing teams likely will have on him following a junior season that saw him with the Centennial League’s Defensive Player of the Year award and a summer in which he committed to Kansas State. However, there’s only so much that teams can throw at Ilalio he hasn’t seen before. He’s grown used to working his way around the extra pressure thrown his way by his opponents.
“I’ve always been the target to run away from or double or triple team,” Ilalio said. “I’m used to that, used to the pressure. Double teams don’t scare me. I’ve worked against good double teams in the past and experience really helps with that.”
Ilalio will need to have a big game for Manhattan, as the Indians’ linebacking corps will be without middle linebacker and 2019 tackles leader Joey Meyer because of undisclosed medical reasons for the entire season. Sophomore Jaxon Vikander will fill in Meyer’s spot.
“I’ve been talking to the kids all week long that on paper, they beat us,” Schartz said. “So what are we going to do to make up the difference? You’ve got to dig deep, out-execute them and out-will them.”
However, beyond Garden City’s size, the Buffaloes are a bit of an enigma. The team suffered through a slew of injuries in 2019, forcing it to go through multiple quarterbacks and start a number of sophomores throughout the roster.
The result was a 2-7 season, and a lot of different looks shown on tape. That made for a hard film session for Schartz and his team.
“Consistency as a football team all starts at the quarterback spot, and with them not having any consistency last year, it was difficult for them to establish anything,” Schartz said. “They’ve settled on (quarterback) Zane Burns and he gave them consistency at the end of the season last year. He’s a quality quarterback.”
The game will be a good measuring stick for MHS as the team gears up for what will be a strange-looking campaign because of the pandemic. But come Friday night, the Indians finally will regain a slight sense of normalcy after a long summer of waiting.
“With all the uncertainty, I don’t know that it’s really set in,” Schartz said. “Things have changed so rapidly, sometimes on an hourly basis, so it’s going to be a neat experience to get the season started and play a quality opponent.”