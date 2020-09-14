Running back Vincent Smith, junior, is in a clearing made by his teammates. Manhattan High Indians went head to head against the Junction City Bluejays on Friday night at Al Simpler Stadium with a final score of Junction City 36, Manhattan 29.

 Staff photo by Abigail Compton

Following last Friday's 36-29 loss to Junction City, the Manhattan High football team has fallen out of the latest Kpreps.com rankings.

The Indians, now 1-1, dropped into the "Others Considered" category. Junction City moved into the rankings and now sits at No. 5 in Class 6A.

Manhattan plays 3A No. 4 Hayden on Friday.

Valley Heights remained the No. 2 team in Class 1A following a 44-18 demolition of Jefferson County North. The Mustangs, now 2-0, are behind only Olpe.

Valley Heights will travel to Horton for its third game.

Riley County (3A) and Frankfort (8-Man Division II) remained in the "Others Considered" category in their respective classes.