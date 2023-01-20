01072023-mer-spt-mhsbbb-5
Manhattan High’s Collins Elumogo drives for a layup over Junction City’s Sylvester Jackson during their game on Jan. 6 at Junction City. Elumogo led the Indians with 18 points in their 57-46 win over McPherson in the McPherson Invitational semifinal.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The Manhattan High boys are championship bound after a 57-46 win over the top-ranked in Class 4A McPherson in the Bullpups home invitational.

The Indians led by double-digits multiple times throughout, but still had to fight off multiple run from a tough McPherson team that fought until the final moments of the game.