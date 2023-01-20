Manhattan High’s Collins Elumogo drives for a layup over Junction City’s Sylvester Jackson during their game on Jan. 6 at Junction City. Elumogo led the Indians with 18 points in their 57-46 win over McPherson in the McPherson Invitational semifinal.
The Manhattan High boys are championship bound after a 57-46 win over the top-ranked in Class 4A McPherson in the Bullpups home invitational.
The Indians led by double-digits multiple times throughout, but still had to fight off multiple run from a tough McPherson team that fought until the final moments of the game.
A quiet first quarter left the Indians with a 9-4 lead thanks in part to five points from senior forward Collins Elumogo including a game-opening 3-pointer.
Elumogo got hot early and stayed there, ending the night with a game-high 18 points. Joining the senior in double-digits were Cole Coonrod and Dre Delort, who both had 11 points.
The Bullpups were held to just one field goal in the opening quarter.
Manhattan grew its lead to as much as 13 in the second quarter, but the Bullpups managed to get things back to within single digits, thanks partially to the free throw line.
The Indians were called for 10 fouls in the first half while the Bullpups were only whistled for six. McPherson hit 8-of-9 of its free throws in the first half.
Manhattan went the final 2:19 without a field goal while McPherson managed to score nine-straight to get within four, 25-21, at the half.
A 10-2 Manhattan run to open the third quarter powered in part by 3’s from Elumogo and Keenan Schartz, gave the Indians a 12-point lead.
The streaky Bullpups responded right back with a 13-3 spree of their own, cutting the lead to six, 32-38, heading into the final period..
After Manhattan scored six-straight of their own to open the quarter, McPherson chipped the lead back down to five, but a 3-pointer from Coonrod boosted the Indian lead back to double-digits.
Manhattan hit all eight of its free throws in the final minutes and held off McPherson to secure the semifinal win.
In the other semifinal game, St. James Academy (9-2) downed Lawrence Free State (6-3) 60-58 in a rematch of last season’s McPherson Invitational championship game. The Indians will face the Thunder Saturday at 7 p.m. in their eighth McPherson Invitational championship game all-time. The Indians have won three of their seven previous appearances.
MANHATTAN 57, MCPHERSON 46
McPherson (9-2) — 4; 16; 11; 14; — 46
Manhattan (8-3) — 9; 14; 13; 19; — 57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
McPherson — Mueller 14, Kanitz 12, Thompson 6, Miller 6, O. Pyle 5, G. Pyle 3. Total: 46.
Manhattan — Elumogo 18, Delort 11, Coonrod 11, Wilson 7, Knopp 3, Schartz 3, Kim 2. Total 57.