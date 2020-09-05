As the sun continued to rise over Warner Park and the humidity began to creep up, Manhattan High's Jenna Keeley slowly began to distance herself from the pack.
After starting in the first wave of the girls' race in the Manhattan Invitational, the junior wove her way through the course. Step by step, she widened the gap between her and the next runner.
Sometime around 10:10 a.m., Keeley appeared on the horizon ahead of the finish line. She glided past the markers 19:18.4 after she started the race.
As Keeley walked away from the line, second after second ticked by as the line waited to be crossed again. Finally, after 1:08.6, Washburn Rural's Sydney Laster crossed the line to become the second runner to finish.
Keeley's margin of victory was trimmed to 58.1 seconds later in the day when Valley Center's Hannah Grover — who started in the third wave — ran her race in 20:16.5. Still, the gap Keeley put between herself and her competition was the largest of any in between finishers inside the top 10.
"I think the whole pandemic has helped me to keep racing in perspective," Keeley said. "Knowing that it isn't an end goal and that we're just lucky to be out here to race really helped me have fun rather than dread it and that's what made a difference."
Just like Keeley's run, Manhattan's first race in the coronavirus era couldn't have gone any better, as both the girls' and boys' teams won their races at the Manhattan Invitational Saturday morning.
Keeley's numbers proved vital in the girls' team's winning effort, as Manhattan narrowly edged Washburn Rural by five places, 36-41. The Indians edged out the Junior Blues by just one position in both their second and third place finishes. Overall, Manhattan's top five beat their Washburn Rural counterparts by a total of 1:23.5.
In other words, without Keeley's first place performance, Manhattan would have won the race by less than 15 seconds. While her time was 44.8 seconds faster than her performance in Manhattan's time trials, head coach Susan Melgares wasn't surprised when she looked at the clock and saw the time Keeley posted.
"She has had a really solid offseason and put in a lot of miles," head coach Susan Melgares said. "We knew she was running really strong and it was exciting to see it pay off with a first place finish."
Manhattan's offseason was disrupted, as many of the runners who also compete in track saw that season canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. To stay in shape, Keeley started running with her two older sisters from March through May when she was unable to interact with the rest of her team.
The efforts clearly paid off.
"I'm really happy with my time right now because I always use this meet as a starting point, so I'm just exited to see how it goes from here," Keeley said.
While the girls' race was close, the Manhattan boys' cross country team won by a landslide. The Indians defeated second place Wamego by 45 places, 21-66.
Reigning individual state champion Daniel Harkin was Manhattan's top finisher, running his race in 16:08.7. Emporia's Treyson True won the individual race by finishing in 15:38.6.
"It felt great to run again, especially with COVID-19 going around," Harkin said. "We're just grateful to be able to do this."
Manhattan's top five runners all finished inside the race's top 10. The Indians' Ben Mosier, Max Bowyer and Sean Anderson finished consecutively in fourth, fifth and sixth place, respectively.
The performance is a perfect start to a season Melgares hopes will finish with her runners standing on a podium.
"It's huge," Melgares said. "We need to close a gap here and there, but the boys have been working at it for years toward a super state finish. ... We have some work to do, but it's exciting to see the pack attack the boys have going on."
Results
Girls
Jenna Keeley, Jr., 1st, 19:18.4
Amelia Knopp, Soph., 4th, 20:39.2
Haley Henningson, Fr., 8th, 21:28.4
Halle Gaul, Jr., 13th, 22:20.2
Saylor Salmons, Soph., 16th, 22:37.1
Rachel Corn, Jr., 17th, 22:42.5
Boys
Daniel Harkin, Sr., 2nd, 16:08.7
Ben Mosier, Jr., 4th, 16:45.8
Max Bowyer, Jr., 5th, 16:47.8
Sean Anderson, Sr., 6th, 16:53.9
Gavin Erickson, Sr., 8th, 17:28.3
Ethan Bryant, Fr., 20th, 18:17.0
Sam Ungerer, Jr., 23rd, 18:26.4
Wamego boys finish 2nd
The Wamego boys' cross country team finished second in Saturday's race, while the girls' team did not qualify as only four runners finished.
Eli Artzer was the top finisher for the Red Raiders' boys' team, running his race in 17:52.6 to finish 13th overall. Adaline Fulmer was Wamego's top girls' finisher, crossing the line in 22:23.8 to finish 14th.
Results
Boys
Eli Artzer, Sr. 13th, 17:52.6
Harrison Cutting, Fr., 14th, 17:59.5
Jacob White, Sr., 15th, 18:00.0
Brady Stegman, Soph., 16th, 18:03.1
Emery Wolfe, Soph., 18th, 18:07.0
Caleb Shea, Sr., 25th, 18:35.6
Jon Cutting, Soph., 35th, 19:03.1
Girls
Adaline Fulmer, Jr., 14th, 22:23.8
Charlee Lind, Jr., 29th, 24:16.5
Hailey Butler, Soph., 24th, 24:50.1
Trista Hoobler, Soph., 48th, 28:18.1