The Manhattan High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams enter the 2021 season in different lanes.
The MHS girls’ team reloads from last year’s sixth place team finish — returning all but one runner — led by senior Jenna Keeley, who finished fourth at the Class 6A state meet in 2020.
The Indian boys have their fair share of returners, too — including three of their top four runners from their 2020 squad, which took second at state — but lose three seniors from that squad, including Daniel Harkin, who won the individual title last season.
Both teams, however, still have their eyes on a top-three finish in 6A this season.
“I think as a team, we feel very confident in ourselves and we’re excited,” senior Max Bowyer said. “We’ve worked hard to show everyone that we still come back and end up on the podium.”
The Manhattan girls won’t have their star senior to start the season, though. Keeley suffered two stress fractures in her tibia during track season and will be in a boot until late in the season, when she hopes to be able to return and make a run for a podium finish at state.
“I definitely really, really miss it,” Keeley said. “I have a new perspective on how lucky I will be when I’m able to run and what a blessing it is to be healthy. This also has taught me the importance of being mentally strong and training the right way. In the long run, I think I’ll be glad I went through this because of the things that it’s taught me, but for right now, it’s pretty tough.”
In her stead, junior Amelia Knopp has taken a larger leadership position on the team after finishing 56th overall at state.
“I think, transitioning from my sophomore year to my junior year, I’m kind of ready to become a leader on the team both in my running and as teammates,” Knopp said. “Plus I put in some good miles over the summer, so I’m ready.”
Head coach Susan Melgares said that seniors Halle Gaul, Rachel Corn and Morgan Turner will return to varsity after competing at state last season, while Audrey Cook, Haley Henningson and Rebekah Pickering will compete for those final spots on the roster.
“They are stepping up and they work hard,” Melgares said. “They’re a really positive group.”
The Manhattan girls have won 11 straight Centennial League titles, and despite a close call last season, the Indians are ready to bring home No. 12.
“Washburn (Rural) gave us a tussle last year, and man, our girls went to the well and got it done,” Melgares said.
Meanwhile, the Manhattan boys have something to prove. Harkin meant a great deal to the program during his four years as an Indian, but he wasn’t everything — and that’s what seniors like Bowyer and Ben Moiser want to show in their final year.
“People kind of associate Manhattan as just Daniel,” Moiser said. “And it’s fair enough to do that, but they should know that there are other good runners here, too.”
“Dan was a constant. You could always count on him every race to be out there and perform really, really well. This year, I think it’s going to really be more of a team effort where everyone contributes a smaller amount than he did, but we’ll have a lot more contributors.”
Filling in behind the two seniors is sophomore Ethan Bryant, who had a breakout freshman season, finishing 22nd at state.
“Max, Ben and Ethan ran really well at state, and that makes us feel like we’re set up pretty well for this year,” Melgares said. “They’ve all had really good summers.”
Filling in behind those three and junior Kolby Grogg — who finished 68th at state in 2020 — are members of last year’s junior varsity squad, which was dominant. Lucas Holdren, Parker Dawdy and Marshall Garren will fight for those final three varsity spots along with freshman Landon Knopp, who also has impressed Melgares in his short time with the program.
“Our JV squad was just rolling last year,” Melgares said. “They were just crushing people and they took a lot of pride in their wins, and several of those guys have stepped up to our varsity squad this year. They worked really hard and were hungry.”
The Indians opened their season Saturday with their home invitational at Warner Park.