The Manhattan boys’ and girls’ cross country teams continued their winning ways Saturday, as both teams claimed Centennial League championships in Topeka. Manhattan’s Daniel Harkin and Jenna Keeley also won the individual titles in the meet.
Manhattan’s boys’ team won its meet by an astounding 47 points, as four of the team’s runners finished inside the top 10. The top-five finishers in each race counted toward the team’s points. It is the boys’ team’s 10th Centennial League title.
Harkin won the race with a time of 15:35.8, more than five seconds faster than Hayden’s Tanner Newkirk, who finished second. It is Harkin’s third Centennial League title.
Max Bowyer was Manhattan’s next finisher, placing fifth after running a 16:36.3 race. Ben Moiser followed closely behind, finishing ninth with a 16:46.0 time. Sean Anderson finished 3.7 seconds later to place 10th.
Gavin Erickson rounded out Manhattan’s scoring positions by finishing 11th with a 16:52.8 time. Ethan Bryant (12th, 16:53.1) and Marshall Garren (47th, 20:00.3) were the other MHS boys’ runners to compete in the race.
On the girls’ side, Manhattan made every second count, defeating Washburn Rural by four points to win its 11th straight and 12th overall league title.
Keeley won her race by nearly 10 seconds over Washburn Rural’s Madeline Carter. It is Keeley’s second league title.
Amelia Knopp was the Indians’ next finisher, placing fourth with a 19:56.9. Haley Henningson finished soon after in sixth after completing the race in 20:11.5.
Halle Gaul placed 10th for MHS with a 20:36.3 time. Rachel Corn contributed Manhattan’s final scoring time, placing 12th with a 20:49.2.
Josie Koppes (16th, 21:04.6) and Morgan Turner (17th, 21:07.6) were the two other girls’ runners to compete for Manhattan in the race. Manhattan will race again next Saturday when it hosts a regional at Warner Park.