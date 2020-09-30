Mission Hills native Martha Linscott won the Kansas Women's Senior Championship Monday at Manhattan Country Club, shooting a 154 over the two-day tournament to win by four strokes.
"I wanted to stick to my game plan which was hit the fairway, hit the green, and not worry about what everyone else was doing," Linscott said in a statement.
The players battled through winds both days of the tournament. Overall, 36 golfers competed in the tournament.
One Manhattan native, Barbara Holcombe, participated in the tournament. She finished tied for 12th with a 177.