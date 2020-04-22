With one school already set to leave the Centennial League and two more schools reportedly exploring options to move, Manhattan High is remaining steadfast in its commitment to the league it’s called home for 16 years.
“Manhattan High has no feelings about going outside of the Centennial League,” MHS athletics director Mike Marsh told The Mercury. “We’re full on board and committed to the Centennial League.”
The league itself is staring at the possibility of downsizing from nine teams to six teams in the next two years. Topeka West accepted an offer April 1 to join the United Kansas Conference starting in the 2022-23 school year. The Topeka Capital-Journal also reported both Seaman and Highland Park are exploring options to leave the league, with Seaman’s administration recommending a move to the United Kansas Conference and Highland Park looking into the Kansas City Atchison League.
Should those moves happen, the Centennial League would be left with six teams: Manhattan, Junction City, Emporia, Hayden, Topeka High and Washburn Rural.
The league is no stranger to schools leaving. Shawnee Heights decided to join the United Kansas Conference in 2018.
Marsh and MHS principal Michael Dorst, who are serving as co-presidents of the Centennial League this year as part of the league’s rotating seat, both say there are no hard feelings toward the schools considering other options.
“Topeka West was very open, not only with the information about the potential (move) but also how much they appreciated the camaraderie among the Centennial League administration, schools, athletic directors and coaches,” Dorst said. “They were very clear how much they appreciated how the league functioned and worked together. (Topeka West) did a really good job at communicating early.”
Marsh believes the grouping of the schools’ announcements have nothing to do with any dissatisfaction with the league or how it operates.
Instead, it likely is being caused by a rule that mandates a two-year notice if a school decides to leave.
“Theoretically, they have to get out before August of the next (school) year starts,” Marsh said. “That’s the time table, and because public schools are only open until the end of May, that’s why I assume their planning took place the way it did.”
A six-team league is possible, according to Marsh. When Manhattan joined the Centennial League in 2004, there only were six teams in the league at that time, too.
“Functionally, we could make it with six schools,” Marsh said. “Ultimately, most leagues would like to have eight schools in their league, if not more. The reason I say that is scheduling is so much easier for schools. Running tournaments is easier — not that we can’t make it work with less than eight.”
While Manhattan is committed to staying in the Centennial League, Marsh said the school would “make decisions” should any other developments take place.
Whatever happens moving forward, Marsh and Dorst are confident in the school’s ability to continue scheduling competitive games that appeal to both the players and the community alike.
“(Marsh) does a great job scheduling open dates if we have open dates, and he works diligently to make sure our athletic schedules are competitive and good for our kids and community,” Dorst said. “People like to play Manhattan even though it will be very competitive for them. I believe Mike is able to do his job because we have a good reputation on how we treat people on and off the field.”