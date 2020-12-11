The Manhattan CHIEF girls’ basketball team staved off a second-half comeback attempt from Frankfort Thursday, narrowly edging the Wildcats 42-40 at the Wabaunsee Invitational.
Shemaja Ditto and Helen Zachary led CHIEF with 16 and 18 points, respectively. Frankfort’s Mariah Broxterman and Lydia Loiseau also reached double figures, as Broxterman scored 10 points and Loiseau scored 12.
CHIEF is back in action Friday against Northern Heights in the final game of the tournament. Frankfort’s next game is Tuesday at Valley Heights.
CHIEF boys’ basketball crushes Frankfort
The Manhattan CHIEF boys’ basketball team used a strong third quarter to defeat Frankfort 71-52 Thursday at the Wabaunsee Invitational.
The Thunder outscored the Wildcats 31-13 in the third quarter after trailing 26-23 at halftime. Cody Mericle led CHIEF with 19 points, while Cody Schurle had 17, Daniel Zachary had 15 and Aden Mericle had 11.
CHIEF wraps up tournament play Friday against Northern Heights. Frankfort travels to Valley Heights on Tuesday for its next game.