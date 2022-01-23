Manhattan High boys wrestling traveled to Hays over the weekend where they placed second in the Bob Kuhn Prairie Classic.
Six individual Indians placed led by senior Easton Taylor, ranked first in Class 6A at 138 pounds.
Taylor continued his dominant 30-3 run with a 4-0 outing that included a major decision victory over Junction City's Patrick Foxworth, ranked fifth in 6A, in the semifinal match before pinning Great Bend's Wyatt Weber, ranked first in 5A, in 2:18 in the championship match.
Junior Jaxon Vikander (22-10, ranked sixth in 6A at 195 pounds) also made it to the championship but ran up against Russell's Tyler Moresco, ranked first in 321A, in a sudden victory overtime 4-2 defeat.
Senior Talique Houston (29-6, ranked sixth in 6A at 220 pounds) finished third after a semifinal loss to undefeated Hays senior Gavin Meyers (ranked first in 5A). Houston rebounded with a pin of Salina Central's Brannon Rageth in the consolation semifinal and a 9-3 decision win over Haysville Campus' Barrett Roads in the third place match.
Blaisen Bammes (29-7, ranked first in 6A at 145 pounds) fell in the quarterfinals to Pratt's Koda Dipman by 8-5 decision but wrestled his way back to the consolation semifinal where he ran up against Kingman's Colby Schreiner (23-3, ranked first in 321A).
Bammes lost by injury default in that match and went on to forfeit the fifth place match due to injury.
Last but not least, Tucker Brunner (19-16) won his first two matches before falling to Pratt's Keishaune Thompson (18-1, third in 4A), Hugoton's Adam Mendoza (28-5) and Kapaun's Adrian Turner (22-6).
The Indians will now head into the their first dual of the year when they travel to face rival Junction City. Both No. 5 Manhattan and the No. 8 Blue Jays are ranked in the top 10 of the most recent Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association 6A poll.
TEAM RESUTLS
113
Dalton Devin (12-8) did not place.
Champ. Round 1 - Dalton Devin (Manhattan) 12-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Will Donley (Ellsworth) 21-3 won by decision over Dalton Devin (Manhattan) 12-8 (Dec 12-8)
Cons. Round 2 - Dalton Devin (Manhattan) 12-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Tacoma Augustine (Hays ) 21-9 won by decision over Dalton Devin (Manhattan) 12-8 (Dec 5-0)
120
Logan Logerman (20-15) did not place and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Logan Logerman (Manhattan) 20-15 won by fall over Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina Central) 12-8 (Fall 3:30)
Quarterfinal - Dylan Sheler (Haysville Campus) 20-3 won by fall over Logan Logerman (Manhattan) 20-15 (Fall 3:30)
Cons. Round 2 - Logan Logerman (Manhattan) 20-15 won by fall over Drew Lugafet (Buhler) 16-8 (Fall 4:52)
Cons. Round 3 - Kaden Sisson (Phillipsburg) 22-6 won by fall over Logan Logerman (Manhattan) 20-15 (Fall 0:50)
126
Jameal Agnew (16-17) did not place and scored five team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Dillen Hook (Larned) 18-4 won by fall over Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) 16-17 (Fall 2:20)
Cons. Round 1 - Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) 16-17 won by major decision over Rowan Carey (Junction City) 8-9 (MD 13-0)
Cons. Round 2 - Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) 16-17 won by fall over Braysen Salinas (Ulysses) 19-7 (Fall 4:23)
Cons. Round 3 - Hunter Sisson (Phillipsburg) 20-9 won by fall over Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) 16-17 (Fall 2:09)
132
Jackson Radi (8-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Austin Ruda (Kapaun) 15-3 won by tech fall over Jackson Radi (Manhattan) 8-16 (TF-1.5 5:13 (17-1))
Cons. Round 1 - Braedyn Blasi (Goddard-Eisenhower) 7-5 won by fall over Jackson Radi (Manhattan) 8-16 (Fall 0:48)
138
Easton Taylor (30-3) placed first and scored 29 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Easton Taylor (Manhattan) 30-3 won by fall over Jake Biehler (Kapaun) 9-12 (Fall 2:31)
Quarterfinal - Easton Taylor (Manhattan) 30-3 won by fall over Ethan Stimatze (Pratt) 7-7 (Fall 0:46)
Semifinal - Easton Taylor (Manhattan) 30-3 won by major decision over Patrick Foxworth (Junction City) 25-6 (MD 9-1)
1st Place Match - Easton Taylor (Manhattan) 30-3 won by fall over Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) 25-3 (Fall 2:18)
145
Blaisen Bammes (29-7) placed sixth and scored 13 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 29-7 won by fall over Efe Otarighobe (Kapaun) 11-14 (Fall 3:06)
Quarterfinal - Koda Dipman (Pratt) 14-6 won by decision over Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 29-7 (Dec 8-5)
Cons. Round 2 - Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 29-7 won by fall over Dalton Meyers (Hays ) 17-10 (Fall 0:49)
Cons. Round 3 - Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 29-7 won by fall over Anthony Petrusky (Junction City) 10-2 (Fall 2:48)
Cons. Semi - Colby Schreiner (Kingman) 23-3 won by injury default over Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 29-7 (Inj. 2:36)
5th Place Match - Ethan Sinclair (Greeley West) 22-5 won by forfeit over Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 29-7 (For.)
152
Tucker Brunner (19-16) placed sixth and scored nine team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) 19-16 won by fall over Cooper McCloy (Buhler) 16-6 (Fall 5:15)
Quarterfinal - Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) 19-16 won by decision over Tanner Sells (Trego Community ) 20-4 (Dec 3-1)
Semifinal - Keishaune Thompson (Pratt) 18-1 won by decision over Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) 19-16 (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Semi - Adam Mendoza (Hugoton) 28-5 won by major decision over Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) 19-16 (MD 12-4)
5th Place Match - Adrian Turner (Kapaun) 22-6 won by fall over Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) 19-16 (Fall 2:49)
160
Dylan Slifer (9-4) did not place and scored six team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Alex Somer (Greeley West) 20-7 won by fall over Dylan Slifer (Manhattan) 9-4 (Fall 3:27)
Cons. Round 1 - Dylan Slifer (Manhattan) 9-4 won by fall over Ashton Smith (Goddard-Eisenhower) 8-14 (Fall 0:46)
Cons. Round 2 - Dylan Slifer (Manhattan) 9-4 won by forfeit over Vaiden Wenrich (Great Bend) 14-6 (For.)
Cons. Round 3 - Kevin Russell (Phillipsburg) 23-8 won by fall over Dylan Slifer (Manhattan) 9-4 (Fall 1:53)
170
Landon Dobson (9-20) did not place.
Champ. Round 1 - Landon Dobson (Manhattan) 9-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Mason Levin (Goddard-Eisenhower) 22-2 won by tech fall over Landon Dobson (Manhattan) 9-20 (TF-1.5 3:33 (20-2))
Cons. Round 2 - Brock Richardson (McPherson) 8-14 won by fall over Landon Dobson (Manhattan) 9-20 (Fall 2:17)
182
Tj Tiede (10-18) did not place and scored three team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-Southeast of Saline) 17-1 won by fall over Tj Tiede (Manhattan) 10-18 (Fall 1:03)
Cons. Round 1 - Tj Tiede (Manhattan) 10-18 won by fall over Trace Hanchett (Phillipsburg) 12-14 (Fall 1:37)
Cons. Round 2 - Cooper Bogenhagen (Junction City) 22-9 won by fall over Tj Tiede (Manhattan) 10-18 (Fall 0:37)
195
Jaxon Vikander (22-10) placed second and scored 23.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) 22-10 won by fall over Preston Upchurch (Haysville Campus) 5-14 (Fall 0:50)
Quarterfinal - Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) 22-10 won by fall over Carmelo Orosco (Ulysses) 10-13 (Fall 0:27)
Semifinal - Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) 22-10 won by tech fall over Angel Lazo (Goodland) 9-13 (TF-1.5 5:46 (17-2))
1st Place Match - Tyler Moresco (Russell) 14-1 won in sudden victory - 1 over Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) 22-10 (SV-1 4-2)
220
Talique Houston (29-6) placed third and scored 18 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Talique Houston (Manhattan) 29-6 won by fall over Joseph Nutt (McPherson) 7-5 (Fall 0:54)
Quarterfinal - Talique Houston (Manhattan) 29-6 won by decision over Keyven Schroeder (Great Bend) 13-5 (Dec 17-10)
Semifinal - Gavin Meyers (Hays ) 23-0 won by fall over Talique Houston (Manhattan) 29-6 (Fall 0:59)
Cons. Semi - Talique Houston (Manhattan) 29-6 won by fall over Brannon Rageth (Salina Central) 17-11 (Fall 3:31)
3rd Place Match - Talique Houston (Manhattan) 29-6 won by decision over Barrett Roads (Haysville Campus) 19-7 (Dec 9-3)
285
David Sosanya (9-19) did not place and scored seven team points.
Champ. Round 1 - David Sosanya (Manhattan) 9-19 won by fall over Evan Mann (Haysville Campus) 2-17 (Fall 1:22)
Quarterfinal - Gavin Nutting (Hays ) 28-0 won by fall over David Sosanya (Manhattan) 9-19 (Fall 1:03)
Cons. Round 2 - David Sosanya (Manhattan) 9-19 won by fall over Carlos Aguilar (Salina Central) 2-5 (Fall 1:39)
Cons. Round 3 - Jackson Childs (Buhler) 11-14 won by fall over David Sosanya (Manhattan) 9-19 (Fall 0:45)