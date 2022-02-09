TOPEKA — After the Manhattan High boys had left the floor after Tuesday’s 77-48 loss, head coach Benji George walked over to Topeka West’s Elijah Brooks.
Brooks has been a terror for the Indians in his four years wearing Charger purple, and the final matchup was no different.
The senior star had 28 points despite becoming slightly hobbled midway through the game.
“(I just told him) that we think he’s a phenomenal player,” George said. “Competitiveness aside. We have pride in our program, yes, but I think you also have to recognize greatness at a certain extent at the high school level and the guy’s averaging 30 (points per game). I think he should Mr. Basketball in Kansas and everything I hear from the people here at Topeka West is that he’s a phenomenal young man and intelligent. So it’s worth shaking his hand telling him what a great career he’s had. We hope that he and Topeka West finish things the right way.”
George also added it didn’t hurt that this would be the final time that the Indians had to face Brooks.
Manhattan (3-11) kept things fairly competitive through the first quarter and a half of Tuesday’s game, trailing only by five at the end of the opening eight minutes, 15-10.
“Early on, I felt like we got some good looks but they didn’t fall,” George said. “We were able to play our zone enough to slow them down. Early on, we were able to keep the game at a manageable pace and a manageable level.”
The Indians got within four of Topeka West (14-1) midway through the second quarter before the Charger machine got rolling. Topeka West scored 12 unanswered points to close out the half.
“We had some breakdowns defensively and gave them some easy looks which can’t happen,” George said. “We got bit by the turnover bug and things kind of snowballed on us.”
Manhattan trailed 37-21 at halftime, a lead that was extended to 20 near the end of the third quarter.
The Indians ran into turnover trouble again in the fourth quarter as the Chargers outscored them nearly 2-to-1 in the final eight minutes, pushing their lead just short of 30 by the final buzzer.
Junior Jack Wilson and Cole Coonrod each had strong games, led by Wilson’s 15, 11 of which came in the second half.
“I thought the ball looked good coming out of Cole’s hands,” George said. “I thought he was really getting under his shot which was good to see.
“And I thought Jack played with a lot of confidence tonight. He’s kind of become a consistent 12-to 13-point guy for us which we really need.”
Manhattan will try to get back on the right side of the ledger on Friday when they travel to take on Emporia, a team they beat by 15 at home on Jan. 4.
“We just need to forget about (tonight) and move on,” George said. “We have to look at Friday as a big game because it is. We definitely need it. We’ve got to take something on the road in our league. We’re really struggling on the road and I want to see the next step of growth in our team.”
TOPEKA WEST 77,
MANHATTAN 48
Topeka West (14-1) – Elijah Brooks 12 3-4 28, Sincere Austin 8 2-3 22, Xavier Alexander 4 1-2 11, Malachi Berg 3 1-2 7, Zander Putthoff 2 0-0 4, AJ Sowell 1 0-0 3, Antonio Robinson 1 0-0 2. TOTAL 31 7-11 77.
Manhattan (3-11) – Jack Wilson 6 1-2 15, Cole Coonrod 4 0-2 10, Cade Perkins 3 2-2 9, Keenan Schartz 2 0-0 4, Tate Brown 1 0-0 3, Dre Delort 1 0-0 2, Trey Holloway 1 0-0 2, Collins Elumogo 1 0-0 2, Tanner Dowling 1 0 1-2 1. TOTAL: 20 4-8 48.
3-Pointers: Manhattan 1 (Larson), Topeka West 2 (Duncan 2).