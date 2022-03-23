It’s time for the Manhattan High boys track and field team to reload.
The Indians won the 2021 6A state title despite the fact that seventh-year head coach Kory Cool believes the state meet was the team’s worst of the season. However, a significant portion of last year’s championship squad was made up of seniors who have since moved on, leaving Manhattan with some holes to fill.
Only three individual top-10 state finishers are coming back from last year’s team, although a good number of state qualifiers will be back as well.
Senior Ben Mosier took fifth in the 800-meter dash at state and is a versatile mid-distance runner who “could do anything from the 400 to the 2-mile,” according to Cool.
“We’re going to have to look at the other competition in the state and see how training goes before we decide on what he’s actually going to focus on,” Cool said.
Mosier was also on the 4x800-meter relay team that was the state runner-up last year. Senior Baptiste Lacroix and sophomore Ethan Bryant joined Mosier in that effort and look to be top mid-distance runners as well.
Senior mid-distance runner Max Bowyer will get his first shot at track since his freshman year, as he missed his sophomore season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 campaign due to a stress fracture in his foot.
“Max and Ethan were on the cross country team this fall that placed second at state,” Cool said. “Baptiste is more of a 400, 800 kid.”
Sophomore Tanner Dowling just missed out on the state final in the 400-meter dash, coming in ninth.
Headlining Manhattan’s jumpers are sophomores Vincent Malone and Aaron Newcomer. Malone took seventh in the state high jump competition and Newcomer placed 12th.
“Both of those guys were on the state roster last year and could potentially both be on the podium again this year, maybe a state title,” Cool said. “High jump seems like it’s been kind of down in the state.”
The Indians’ sprinters may not have much experience to speak of this year as Cool noted they were mostly younger guys and runners who dealt with injury or illness last season.
“Vincent Smith, running back for the football team, and Ethan Samenus are some sprinters that would be good to look out for,” he said.
Throwing events were arguably Manhattan’s strongest a year ago, particularly considering Darius O’Connell’s shot put state championship, Jaden Magana’s fourth-place state performance in discus and Jason Moran’s sixth-place state finish in the javelin throw.
However, those three all graduated last year and as a result, “we’re down in throws right now,” Cool said.
Another struggle for the throwers is more practical: the recent removal of the grass practice football field has seriously limited the Indians’ ability to practice throws.
“We have to alternate days when we can do (discus and javelin),” Cool said. “There’s going to be a day or two of the week where you do not have a place to go.”
The goal for this season is not to repeat as state champions, since so much of the sport depends on the performances of other teams.
Rather, Cool wants his squad to focus only on those things it can control.
“I just want to be able to peak at the right time and execute correctly and feel good about leaving state,” he said. “Whether we win or not, that’s not my priority; it’s ‘Did we do as well as we should have done?’”
On the girls side, the Indians will look to build on last year’s ninth-place team finish at state.
Junior Gili Johnson stole the show at the state meet in 2021 as she took second in triple jump, fifth in high jump, ninth in the individual 400-meter and seventh in the 400-meter relay along with junior Jillian Harkin and senior Kyra Arasmith.
Senior Teuila Ilalio was fifth in the shot put at state and according to Cool “would be a favorite to podium, potentially win.” Another returning thrower is sophomore Abigail Gruber, who placed seventh at state in the discus throw.
Avery Larson will compete in both the long jump and the triple jump this year. She finished 14th at state in the triple jump.
Manhattan will open the 2022 track and field season at Junction City on Friday.