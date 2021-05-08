Manhattan’s boys’ tennis team won its 6A regional tournament championship on Friday at the Riverside Tennis Center in Wichita.
Senior Dan Harkin captured his third regional singles title and Luke Craft and Kelton Poole captured their first regional title at doubles.
Jon Grove finished runner-up behind Harkin at singles. Dil Ranaweera and Jackson Ivester finished fourth in doubles. All six Manhattan players qualified for the state tournament, which begins at 8 a.m. Friday.
The Indians are looking for their first team state title in school history, and Harkin hopes to become the second individual state champion in Manhattan boys’ tennis history (the other: Michael Center in 1982). He and his teammates will know more about their respective brackets after Wednesday’s seeding meeting.